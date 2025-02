This season has felt like something of a slog for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side have seemingly gone from one talking point to another over the last six months, be that dodgy decisions, injuries to key players or a lack of attacking signings in the winter transfer window.

The last two have left the team looking incredibly thin in the frontline, with Kai Havertz being the latest addition to the ever-growing injury list following a suspected muscle problem picked up in Dubai.