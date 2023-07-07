Arsenal are reportedly interested in Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, as Mikel Arteta targets his midfield as an area for revitalisation this summer.

The Gunners revealed yesterday that Granit Xhaka had departed to join Bayer Leverkusen, leaving space for the north Londoners to announce the signing of Declan Rice.

Arsenal’s midfield has been the narrative of their transfer window so far, with the future of Rice dominating news, however with the deal agreed, reporters have indicated that further reinforcements could be made.

Did Arsenal bid for Aurelien Tchouameni?

Last week, it was reported by FootballTransfers that the Gunners hold an interest in Tchouameni, stating that the club had ‘added’ the 23-year-old to their list of targets, although no bid has yet been made.

An update this week from football.london’s Arsenal correspondent Kaya Kaynak explained that despite the deal being ‘unlikely’ it’s not appropriate to rule the Londoners out of anything in this window.

Kaynak noted: “It's hard to really say what is and isn't financially viable for Arsenal before they get some sales done. All of that money will be available to reinvest into the playing staff this summer.

"I have to say when you factor in the wages he would likely demand Tchouameni seems unlikely, but then again Arsenal have spent £105m on Declan Rice this summer so I'm not sure we can rule anything out.”

Valued by FootballTransfers around the €63m (£54m) mark, signing the midfielder would be an audacious move by Edu.

How good is Aurelien Tchouameni?

Lauded as a “monster” by members of the media, the 23-year-old Frenchman has proved himself to be one of the best young midfielders in Europe.

Signed by Los Blancos from Monaco last summer, the Rouen-born ace has shot to fame since rising up the ranks at Bordeaux.

Deployed primarily as a defensive midfielder, the youngster has sealed 25 caps for France, scoring on two occasions with one goal coming at the 2022 World Cup.

A move for the dynamic Frenchman would be a statement for Arsenal, with the player cementing himself as a top performer in the continent.

As per FBref, the midfielder sits in the top 1% of players in Europe in terms of both pass completion rate and interceptions (1.98 per 90), highlighting the areas he thrives in when controlling the engine room.

Averaging a 92.9% pass completion rate per 90 over the past year, the 23-year-old would undoubtedly bolster Arteta’s side, especially those around him.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard was voted the club’s player of the year last term, scoring 15 goals and registering seven assists as the magician in the Emirates midfield.

Having cover from Tchouameni would surely allow the Norwegian to further flourish, knowing he has a truly competent and defensive figure behind him.

The 24-year-old skipper averaged 7.66 progressive passes and 2.19 key passes per 90 in the Premier League last season, via FBref, highlighting the danger the attacking midfielder adds to the Gunners’ attack when given creative freedom in the number 10 role.

A lot of Odegaard’s form was attributable to the cover and passing ability of Xhaka behind him, with the Swiss averaging an impressive 5.89 progressive passes per 90.

The Frenchman could replicate the work of the 30-year-old by helping Odegaard’s game, as supported by his average of 6.03 progressive passes per 90 in La Liga last season.

It would be an impressive swoop for the Gunners, who could take a huge step in the development of the title-challenging side this summer. Indeed, this is a move that could well make one of their star men even more unplayable. Imagine that.