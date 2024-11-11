Arsenal are now keen on signing an "amazing" £25m player who's impressed in the Champions League this season, according to a report.

Arsenal transfer news

Although Mikel Arteta has the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at his disposal, Alan Shearer believes the manager needs to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window, saying:

"I’ve not changed my view since last season. They’ve got Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in there, but I’d still say they need an out-and-out centre-forward. They needed one in the summer and they still do now."

The Gunners continue to be linked with new forwards, including Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Šeško, but that is not the only position in which they may need to strengthen if they are to compete for the title with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Amid Martin Odegaard's recent injury woes, Arsenal have been left trailing their two rivals in the Premier League table, indicating they may be short of quality in attacking midfield, and West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus could fill the void in that area.

Although Arteta already has the almost ever-present Declan Rice available in a deeper midfield role, there are now signs that the manager may want to bring in alternative options in that position too, if the latest report from CaughtOffside is to be believed.

The report states that Arsenal are interested in signing Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, having sent scouts to watch him in the Champions League against Juventus and Lyon this season. The 17-year-old is said to be highly rated across the continent, with the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Liverpool and Chelsea also making their interest clear.

Lille are keen to extend Bouaddi's contract, however, he may be unwilling to commit to a new deal, as a result of the widespread interest from some of Europe's top clubs. If the French club are to sanction his departure, it is believed they would look to hold out for a fee of €25m - €30m (£21m - £25m).

Arsenal's next Premier League fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Manchester United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

Bouaddi impressing in Europe

Despite his age, the starlet has managed to force his way into starting contention for Lille this season, making eight appearances in Ligue 1. However, he has shone most brightly in the Champions League. The youngster played a full 90 minutes against Real Madrid and Juventus, indicating that he is already capable of performing at the top level.

Against Juventus earlier this month, the Frenchman made two tackles and interceptions, and he ranks in the 97th percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Having been lauded as "amazing" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, there are clear signs that Bouaddi could be destined for the very top, so it is exciting news that Arsenal are in the race for his signature.