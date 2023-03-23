Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal sensation Folarin Balogun should be patient over his international future, after he was pictured near the USA men's national team training base.

What's going on with Balogun?

The striker, who has excelled on loan at Stade de Reims this season, is currently eligible to declare for either England or the United States as his national team, and recently pulled out of the England Under-21 squad with injury.

He was later pictured in Orlando, causing potential excitement that he could declare for the USA, the country of his birth, but Watts has urged him to be patient over his decision.

The 21-year-old has scored 18 goals in his loan spell this season, and there are now big decisions to be made over his future at club and international level.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts claimed Balogun could be the natural successor to Harry Kane for England if he continues in his current form and that he should wait before declaring for either nation.

He said: "I think he'd be mad to make a decision now on his international future.

"I just don't think there is any rush for him to do that. I can understand the temptation of picking the US now, because they're throwing everything at him, they're making him feel really, really wanted.

"I'm imagining they're going to be offering him to be basically the poster boy at the World Cup in the build-up to the World Cup in four years' time. They desperately need a striker - he is that striker, he's very exciting, he's young.

"He could be the poster boy for the US, and that must be a very tempting prospect, and I'm sure there'd be lots of commercial opportunities with that as well.

"But that's not going to go away. And I just feel that the World Cup's still four years away, there's an awful lot of time yet left for him to make a decision.

"If he does harbour any sort of hope of playing for England, which you'd think he probably does, because he would have chosen the US by now if not, then why not just wait a little bit until the end of next season?"

What should Balogun do next?

Despite his incredible form on loan this season, he still has a decision to make over his future at Arsenal, as he is far from guaranteed game time due to the presence of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard up front.

The £32k-per-week wonderkid could embark on a loan spell in the Premier League to earn regular minutes and try to force his way into the Arsenal side, and we feel his future at club level could impact his future on the international stage.

If he ends up becoming a regular striker at Arsenal and continues to improve, it would surely only be a matter of time before he came into consideration for England. However, if he leaves Arsenal or his form dips, he may lose that chance.

If he declares for either England or the USA now, he runs the risk of jeopardising his international future whilst uncertainty reigns over his long-term future at club level.