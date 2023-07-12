Arsenal want to sign former Man City forward Ferran Torres on loan from Barcelona, and the La Liga champions would approve any temporary deal for him.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have been hard at work behind-the-scenes this summer, with the club's total spend exceeding around £200 million so far.

The north Londoners, after falling just short of the title to treble-winning Man City last term, have moved to seal the statement signings of Germany international Kai Havertz (£65 million), midfield star Declan Rice (£105 million) and defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax (£38.5 million).

More could follow after the marquee trio, with reports suggesting that they're firmly in the mix for Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia after his impressive first full season at St. Mary's Stadium.

Arsenal also reportedly have their eyes on additions further forward, leading to their interest in electric Montpellier forward Elye Wahi, who is also on the radar of league rivals Newcastle United.

Torres, who joined Barcelona from City in 2021, could be on the move this summer as the Spanish giants attempt to raise funds.

Xavi's side would like to sell the attacker this summer, even if the player himself doesn't actually want to leave, and Arsenal "would take" Torres on a loan deal.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who mentioned Arsenal's interest on Twitter and expanded on it further in an article for 90min.

It is believed that Barca would sanction any temporary move for Torres, who Aston Villa are also keen on signing in that regard, with one major roadblock being his reluctant to leave the Camp Nou.

Indeed, despite Xavi making it clear he would be behind Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati in the pecking order, the 23-year-old wants to remain and battle for his place.

It's added that the Catalans are in "dire" financial trouble, which actually prevented Lionel Messi's fairytale return to the club from materialising.

How good is Ferran Torres?

Despite his struggles last campaign, where he managed just four goals and two assists in 33 La Liga appearances, Xavi has hailed the quality of Torres.

"Perhaps Ferran has surprised me the most," said Xavi to the media last year.

"He's a player on another level, he's spectacular: how he understands the space, links play, doesn't lose the ball, his defensive work... he's world-class. He's a great signing, one I wanted, and a wonderful footballer."

Torres has also been hailed by City boss Pep Guardiola in recent season, with the Champions League-winning tactician praising his versatility in particular.

"He was fantastic all season and an incredible signing for us,” Guardiola said.

“He’s a young player and can play in three positions up front.

“He can make incredible runs in behind but maybe we have to start to think about if he can play as a striker because every time he plays in that position he has a sense for goal, a real sense for goal.”

Despite a bad patch of form recently, going by the praise of elite managers like Xavi and Guardiola, we believe Torres would bolster Arteta's forward line at Arsenal to no end.