In what would send quite the statement, Arsenal are now reportedly battling to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign one of Europe's best players for Mikel Arteta and his side next summer.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners are well and truly back among Europe's elite both on and off the pitch, putting an era of moments to forget behind them and looking ahead as they look to make it third time lucky in their pursuit of dethroning Premier League champions Manchester City.

On that front, it's been a case of so far, so good. Those at the Emirates have put themselves straight into the title picture once again in a battle only set to heat up between themselves, City and Liverpool.

The Gunners' project is one that is still in its infancy, and those in north London could yet welcome further additions to take things up yet another level under Arteta - especially if they beat Real Madrid to a star man on both of their respective radars.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are now battling Real Madrid to sign Florian Wirtz, who has also attracted the interest of Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Such interest in the Bayer Leverkusen star should come as little surprise. The German played a starring role as Xabi Alonso's side remained invincible in domestic action last season to win the Bundesliga in historic fashion, suffering their only defeat in all competitions against Atalanta in the Europa League final. Since picking up where he left off, Wirtz could soon be on the move.

"Incredible" Wirtz would take Arsenal up a level

The idea of Wirtz partnering up with Martin Odegaard within Arsenal's attack is a mouth-watering prospect, enough for the German to become one to watch in 2025.

The Bayer Leverkusen star was simply on another level to most in the last campaign, and at just 21 years old, there is no limit to what the £72,000-a-week ace could go on and achieve in either German or English football - and potentially at Arsenal for years to come.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Florian Wirtz Martin Odegaard Goals 11 8 Assists 11 10 Key passes 73 102 Expected goals 8.9 7.4

Already earning the praise of those in English football, Joe Cole told TNT Sports last season: "Incredible. I’ve watched him three times this year now and he’s blown me away every time.

"He’s got a South American flair with a German efficiency about him. We’ve all heard of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, and [Jamal] Musiala. This lad will be new to the British viewers. Let me tell you, he is every bit as talented as those players. He could go on to be anything."