Arsenal are facing a fight to stop one of their mainstay players from leaving next year as La Liga heavyweights Barcelona plot a move for him, according to reports.

Players who could leave Arsenal in 2025

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta needs every star man possible at his disposal ahead of the final run-in of this Premier League campaign later next year, when Arsenal will hopefully still be in with a chance of winning their first title in 21 years.

We've reached the halfway point of 2024/2025 and Arsenal are nine points behind league leaders Liverpool, but with 18 league games still to play, there is still a chance that Arteta's side could claw back the deficit and make history.

There are certain players who will be utilised by Arteta to the bitter end, while others face pretty uncertain futures and could depart the club as early as the January transfer window, which is now just one day away.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is attracting interest from Celtic ahead of the winter window, and Brendan Rodgers' side could potentially sign him on the cheap next month as the Scotsman's contract is set to expire at the end of this season, or even on a pre-contract ahead of the summer.

Fellow defender Jakub Kiwior could also depart Arsenal after the new year, and some reports have suggested that the Poland international may even be used as a makeweight in potential swap deals, as the north Londoners chase a replacement for injured superstar Bukayo Saka (Milan Live).

Gabriel Magalhaes' injury prompted Arteta to start the 24-year-old alongside William Saliba on a consistent basis recently, but the Brazilian's return to action has since resulted in Kiwior being relegated back to the substitute's bench.

There is also the matter of both Jorginho and Thomas Partey, who are both free to talk to other clubs abroad and potentially agree pre-contracts in January, with their deals expiring at the end of 24/25.

Arsenal fighting to keep Thomas Partey as Barcelona plot move

The latter has become a fixture in Arteta's starting elevens on a weekly basis once again, following a 23/24 season blighted by injuries and a lack of opportunities in the team.

Partey has started 14 out of his 17 Premier League appearances, playing as both a midfielder and makeshift right-back, and his presence has been absolutely crucial for Arteta.

However, this could be the £200,000-per-week star's last campaign in an Arsenal jersey, if they can't agree fresh terms, and it is believed Barcelona are considering an attempt to lure him away next year.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Barcelona have identified Partey as a transfer target to potentially replace Frenkie de Jong, and Arsenal are apparently fighting "hard" to keep the Ghanaian at N5.

Arteta's side wish to extend his stay and agree fresh terms with Partey, but with the Catalans lurking in the background, it could prove more difficult.

“He’s a massive player for us and he’s shown that week in, week out. He’s started the season really well, really fit," said Arteta about Partey's in October.

“The way he came back post-holiday was probably in the best condition that he’s been, which was really helpful as well."