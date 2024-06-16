Arsenal will be looking to mount a third successive Premier League title charge during the 2024/25 season, aiming to end a 20-year drought for a league title.

Mikel Arteta’s side came within touching distance of a first league triumph since the Invincible campaign, finishing the campaign two points behind eventual champions Manchester City - following a run of 23 games without a defeat.

However, the Gunners excelled defensively, conceding just 29 times - an average of 0.74 per game - the best record in the division, conceding five fewer than Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arteta’s side also found the net on 91 occasions, averaging 2.4 goals per match, but it wasn’t enough to prevent City from a fourth Premier League title in just five years.

Kai Havertz operated as the Gunners’ main central striker for large parts of the campaign, an unnatural role for the German, but one he impressed in, scoring 13 league goals in his first season at the Emirates.

However, if the club are to reach the next level and finally get one over City, Edu needs to invest in an elite-level striker to provide an added goal threat despite their already impressive tally from the aforementioned season.

Since the final day of the season, Arsenal have been linked with numerous attacking options, but a new name has been thrown into the mix, potentially looking to be an excellent pickup for his rumoured fee.

Arsenal in the race to sign 28-goal talent

According to German outlet BILD, Arsenal are now battling Chelsea for the signature of Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy after his stellar campaign in the Bundesliga during 2023/24.

The 28-year-old Guinean forward scored 28 goals in the league last season, as he catapulted Sebastian Hoeness’ side to a second-placed finish, subsequently qualifying for the Champions League.

The report goes on to state that Guirassy has a €17.5m (£15m) release clause in his contract, with Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan also battling the Premier League sides for his signature during the off-season.

Whilst Arsenal have been linked with a plethora of other attacking options, Stuttgart’s talisman would be a great option for Arteta’s side and a talent that would be the perfect alternative for one target who they’ve already missed out on this summer.

Why Guirassy would be the perfect Sesko alternative

In their hunt for a new frontman, the Gunners targeted RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with the 21-year-old dubbed the “Slovenian Erling Haaland”.

However, their attempts to land the promising forward were scuppered after journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he would be signing a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

As a result, the club have turned their attention elsewhere. Guirassy is the latest attacking option to be considered, with the 28-year-old proving to be the perfect alternative to Sesko.

When comparing the duo on FBref, the Stuttgart man has dominated the youngster in all areas of attacking play, demonstrating his qualities that would certainly improve the Gunners’ already impressive forward line.

The 28-year-old has scored double the number of goals as Sesko, averaging over one goal per 90 - with no player in the current Arsenal squad able to match that feat.

Guirassy, who’s previously been labelled as “ridiculous” by Sky Sports’ Dougie Critchley, has also produced a significantly better minute-per-goal ratio - scoring a goal every 78 minutes compared to the Slovenian’s tally of 109.

How Sesko & Guirassy compare in the Bundesliga (23/24) Statistics Sesko Guirassy Games 31 28 Goals 14 28 Goals per 90 0.8 1.1 Minutes per goal 109 78 Shots per 90 2.8 3.6 Pass accuracy 65% 81% Aerials won 38 65 Stats via FBref

Arteta’s side like to play free-flowing, possession-based football, averaging 58.4% of the ball last season, with the Guinean “machine” as dubbed by OptaFranz, a more suitable fit for the Gunners with his 81% pass completion rate significantly higher than Sesko’s tally of just

65%.

All things considered, Guirassy would be an excellent pickup for Arteta and his side, with the £15m fee touted a bargain for a player of his all-round quality.

The club would be getting themselves a clinical goalscorer and a player that would fit into Arteta’s system - allowing Guirassy to slot straight into the squad and lead the club towards a first Premier League title in over 20 years.