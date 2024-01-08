The festive period was not a very joyful one for Arsenal this season, as the Gunners followed up their draw away at Anfield with three losses on the bounce to leave themselves down in fourth in the Premier League and out of the FA Cup.

At present, the Gunners look miles from their best, but with the January transfer window comes the opportunity for Edu and Co to improve the squad, and the latest player touted for a move to N5 would do precisely that, Everton's Amadou Onana.

The Belgian would improve Arsenal's already impressive midfield and could become the perfect partner for Declan Rice.

Arsenal transfer news - Amadou Onana

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are looking for a new midfielder this winter and are currently 'exploring' a marquee deal for Everton star Onana.

The Toffees are understandably reluctant to sell one of their best players amid a relegation-threatened season, but according to the report, offers of around £60m - almost twice the £33m they paid for him in 2022 - could be enough to tempt them into selling.

Other reports on Monday have stated that talks are ongoing between the two parties over a respective move this winter.

Amadou Onana's season in numbers

The former LOSC Lille man has played 16 league games for the Toffees this season, scoring one goal, maintaining a passing accuracy of 84.8%, winning 2.3 aerial duels per game, winning one Man-of-the-Match award and averaging a match rating of 6.82, per WhoScored.

While the fee is certainly high, the prospect of seeing a player that talent scout Jacek Kulig described as a "one-man army in midfield" alongside Rice should be all the convincing Arsenal need to get it done.

That said, if they do need more convincing, they need not look further than the highlights of their game at Goodison Park last season.

Why Onana is a perfect partner for Declan Rice

If Arteta were to pick his strongest XI, you can be pretty sure that Rice and Martin Odegaard would be in the midfield three, which means that the only spot up for grabs is the role alongside the former West Ham captain, be that as a left eight or number six.

Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny have proven themselves useful as temporary solutions in that role. Still, their age means that they cannot be the long-term solution, and while Partey isn't necessarily too old yet, his injury record has become a genuine concern.

Finally, while Kai Havertz has looked better in recent weeks - scoring four goals in the run up to Christmas - he has yet to convince many that he should be a starter in this team.

Therefore, there is a spot for Onana to come in and make his own, but how do his underlying numbers stack up alongside Partey, given that the Ghanaian would probably lose out with his arrival?

Well, when comparing their numbers from last season - when Partey was fit - it's the Toffees ace that comes out ahead in most essential metrics.

Amadou Onana vs Thomas Partey Stats per 90 Onana Partey Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.20 0.14 Shots on Target 0.22 0.14 Passing Accuracy 83.3% 87.2% Tackles Won 1.56 1.45 Interceptions 1.34 1.01 Aerial Duels Won 2.17 1.34 Dispossessed 0.62 0.69 All Stats via FBref for the 2022/23 Domestic Season

In fact, the only area in which the 30-year-old comes out on top is his passing accuracy. In all areas relevant to an all-action defensive midfielder, such as tackles won, interceptions, and aerial duels won, the Belgian comes out on top, very much living up to the "complete package" label that Jacek Kulig gave him in December.

Ultimately, playing Onana in the six role could allow Rice to move into the left-eight position permanently, which in turn could lead to Arsenal's midfield becoming one of the most formidable units to break down in European football.

The £105m summer signing has been exquisite playing further back but his explosive ball-carrying abilities mean he could well be suited to playing further forward.

Agreeing a move for another holding midfielder, be it Onana or someone else, could well allow this to happen. Therefore, the club should be pushing to get this deal over the line in the coming weeks.