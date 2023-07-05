Arsenal are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs, as Mikel Arteta and Edu set their sights on bolstering the squad this summer.

The Gunners have already penned a deal with Kai Havertz, and with Declan Rice set to be announced imminently, the clubs’ two former players could be planning something special at the Emirates.

Arteta’s side battled well last campaign, surpassing expectations by taking the title race to the wire, however, a lack of squad depth signalled a time for refurbishment this summer.

Signing Henrichs could be a leap in the right direction in terms of boosting the depth of the squad, in a player that shows shades of a fellow Premier League gem.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed earlier this week that ‘talks’ between the German’s management and the north Londoners had taken place.

Plettenberg added that Arsenal are ‘considering’ the versatile full-back as a ‘backup target’ this summer.

Valued by Football Transfers at €9.2m (£8m), the 26-year-old could be a solid option for the Gunners to consider.

Where could Benjamin Henrichs play at Arsenal?

Hailed as a “talented” player by former Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, the 26-year-old has played at the top level for the majority of his career, working his way through the ranks at Bayer Leverkusen.

The versatile defender departed his boyhood club for Monaco in 2018, before returning to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, where he has cemented himself as a valued member of the squad.

In signing Henrichs, Arsenal could get their hands on a widely versatile defence-minded player, with capabilities of playing both on the right side of defence and in central midfield.

The German international has contributed to 66 career goal contributions over 327 appearances, having an eye for a pass as well as being a sturdy figure at the back.

Averaging three tackles and 1.44 interceptions per 90 in the Bundesliga last campaign, Henrichs has excelled defensively, as well as showing his abilities on the ball, averaging 4.48 progressive passes per 90 at right-back, via FBref.

Having a versatile full-back is something that the Premier League has become accustomed to, with Arteta reaping the benefits of having both Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko capable of contributing to offensive play.

Despite arriving as a side to watch last term, Arsenal still saw a gap between themselves and champions Manchester City, however, the Gunners could provide an answer to one of City’s sensations by signing Henrichs.

Lauded as a “versatile and tactical genius” by members of the media, John Stones has been a revelation under Pep Guardiola, emerging last season as having the talent to be deployed as a deep midfielder.

Averaging 1.12 tackles and 4.92 progressive passes per 90, via FBref, the Englishman showcased just how far the depth of his versatility goes, acting as the complete player for City.

Like Stones, Henrichs has the ability to venture into midfield, described by talent scout Jacek Kulig as being a player that ‘dictates tempo’ in central areas.

Averaging 3.78 passes per 90 into the final third, the 26-year-old has room to grow and flourish around the field, displaying strengths in his distribution and reading of the game.

Arteta could take another page from Guardiola’s book by signing a defensively equipped versatile player, replicating past notes that have seen the revolution of how the Spaniard orchestrates his back line.