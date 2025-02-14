Arsenal's Hale End academy has once again taken centre stage this season as they continue to produce talents for the first team at an impressive rate.

While Mikel Arteta's side have seen the likes of Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe all move on to other Premier League sides since graduating from the academy under the Spaniard's tutelage, youth continues to dominate the Arsenal squad.

Now, it is a mantle taken up by precocious talents Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, both of whom are already staking their claims to be first-team regulars as the Gunners look to challenge for major honours this season and in the years to come.

They would not be the first academy stars to step up and become key men for the first team, and indeed Arsenal have an excellent record of promoting youth to help inspire success. With that in mind, we've taken a look at the 11 best players to have come out of their academy, focusing mostly on the ones who have made a telling impact at Highbury and the Emirates Stadium.

11 Emile Smith Rowe

2018-2024

Affectionately known by Arsenal fans as the "Croydon De Bruyne", Emile Smith Rowe made the move to north London from south London at an early age and came through the ranks as part of a strong crop of Arsenal talent.

After several loan spells away, he was finally thrown into the first team by Mikel Arteta in 2020 and made an almost instant impact, playing a central role as Arsenal's form improved drastically in what was otherwise a tough behind-closed-doors season for the club.

Alongside Bukayo Saka, he ushered in a new feel-good factor at the Emirates Stadium in the early parts of the 2021/22 campaign, hitting 10 goals as Arsenal finished fifth.

Injuries and new signings pushed him down the pecking order in north London in the seasons that followed, and he was sold to Fulham in a £34m deal in the summer of 2024, becoming the Cottagers' record signing and recouping the second-largest transfer fee in Arsenal's history.

10 Michael Thomas

1986-1992