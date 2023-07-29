Arsenal are in ongoing negotiations regarding a summer deal to bring Gremio star Bitello to the Premier League, according to fresh reports.

Who is Bitello?

Bitello is primarily a central midfielder and academy graduate of Renato Gaucho’s side, having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to become a regular feature of the first team, having made 86 appearances across all age levels to date.

The Brazilian still has another two years remaining on his contract in his homeland, but having established himself as his club’s fourth-best performer so far this season, as per WhoScored, his impressive displays have grabbed the attention of Mikel Arteta in N5.

Earlier this month, South American outlet Correio Do Povo reported that the Gunners had sent officials to assess the 23-year-old live in action, and the scouts must have liked what they saw from their overseas trip, as the interest has started to develop.

Soon after, Brazilian outlet UOL claimed that Edu had made personal contact with his target after being individually wowed by his high standard of talent, and if the following update is to be believed, there’s a decent chance that he could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

Are Arsenal signing Bitello?

According to 90min, Arsenal are “continuing to work” on a deal to recruit Bitello this summer and are “confident” that they will successfully be able to secure his services.

Arteta’s outfit and Gremio are in “ongoing” discussions for the central talisman, whose price tag is £8.5m, and the player is “eager to move continents”.

The Gunners are also “confident they are at the head of the queue” for the exciting prospect, though it’s worth noting that Monaco, Porto and Zenit St Petersburg have also all held “conversations” over a switch this window, so the Gunners will need to act fast should they want to beat their stiff competition in the race for Bitello.

How good is Bitello?

Whilst Bitello is 23 years of age, Arsenal will be aware that he hasn’t had any exposure playing at the highest level outside of Brazil, so he could be more of an ideal signing for the long-term future of the club, but nonetheless, the “unique” central midfielder, as lauded by data analyst Ben Mattinson, has bags of potential to offer to his next club.

The Karan Sports client has clocked up 11 goal contributions (seven goals and four assists) in 36 outings across all competitions so far this season, not to mention 56 shot-creating actions in the Brazilian Serie A, which is currently higher than any of his fellow teammates, as per FBref, showing just how much he stands out compared to his peers.

Gremio’s youth product, who is sponsored by Adidas, is also a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions since first bursting onto the scene, including four roles in the midfield, out wide on the right flank and even as a second striker, making him a great option for the manager to have at his disposal should any unexpected injuries occur.

Now it is just a case of Arteta and Edu winning the race for his signature to see him strut his stuff at the Emirates Stadium.