Arsenal are closing in on signing Brazilian playmaker Bitello, with reports claiming the Gunners have submitted an opening proposal for the 23-year-old.

Mikel Arteta has already added Kai Havertz and Declan Rice to his midfield this summer, however, the Spaniard isn’t expected to halt the activity just yet.

What’s the latest on Bitello to Arsenal?

As reported by journalist Rafael Pfeiffer, the north Londoners have made an opening offer to Gremio for Bitello.

The offer is reported to be in the region of €8m (£7m), a fee lower than the expected €10m (£8.6m) valuation by the Brazilian club, as told by Tuttomercatoweb.

Reports in Brazil (as relayed by Sport Witness), first linked the club and player earlier this month.

How good is Bitello?

Deployed primarily in central midfield, the creative-minded sensation has impressed in his home country since his graduation from Gremio’s academy.

In 14 appearances in the Brazilian Serie A, the 23-year-old scored three goals, maintaining an average match rating of 7.09, as per Sofascore.

Once hailed as “unique” by Talent ID expert Ben Mattinson, the midfielder is equally as combative as he is creative, as supported by his numbers.

The Arsenal target won an average of 6.9 total duels per game in the league, while recording an average of 1.9 key passes per game to showcase his ability to dominate the middle channel.

For the Gunners, the capture of Bitello could provide a positive addition to the depth in midfield, while providing a warning sign for those already at the Emirates to up their performance if game time isn’t already guaranteed.

One name that could be alarmed by the Brazilian’s arrival is Fabio Vieira, who has failed to impress since arriving in the capital last summer from Porto.

The fellow central midfielder arrived in north London with the status of a lethal asset in Portugal, registering six goals and 14 assists in his final season in Liga Portugal in just 27 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

Whether it be a slow adaptation period or being a long way from home, the 23-year-old has failed to live up to expectation, being branded as “far too weak” by Sky Sports’ Connor Humm.

Across 22 Premier League appearances, the Portuguese talent scored on one occasion, earning just three starts during his debut campaign, via Sofascore.

The introduction of Bitello could threaten Vieira’s claim to rise up the pecking order, with the Gremio gem's numbers suggesting that he could be a more appropriate fit for the side than the Arsenal man.

While the role of a playmaker steers away from defensive duties, the former Porto whizz has been identified as a weak link in the middle of the park for his inability to protect possession.

As per Sofascore, the 23-year-old averaged just 0.3 tackles and won 0.9 total duels per game last term, highlighting his frailties in getting stuck into the opposition in a league that is identified for its physical demands.

In terms of creativity, the Santa Maria de Feira-born attacker fell short to the Gunners' target in addition to his lack of defensive competence, averaging 0.5 key passes per game in the Premier League.

The potential arrival of Bitello could prove to be negative reading for Vieira, who already has a battle on his hands to worm his way back among those in contention for game time next season.