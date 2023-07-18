Arsenal are keen on bringing in Gremio midfielder Bitello and sporting director Edu is said to know the 23-year-old 'very well' and has scouted him on several occasions, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Who is Bitello and are Arsenal keen on signing him?

According to 90min, Arsenal are believed to have 'opened talks' with Gremio over a possible move for Bitello that would cost the north London giants in the region of £8.5 million.

Gunners scouts have been over to Brazil to watch him in action and Edu has used his contacts within the game to position Arsenal to do a deal, with an internal belief at the club that he is a player that is currently 'under the radar' but could go on to have a significant influence in the Premier League.

Last term, the Formosa do Oeste-born ace went on to register seven goals and four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Gremio, as per Transfermarkt.

In conversation with Brazilian TV show Rede Sul quoted via The Evening Standard, Gremio president Alberto Guerra has indicated that despite interest being widespread in Bitello, no club has submitted a formal bid for the player, as he explained: “There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but there is no proposal, even to reassure our fans, at the moment.”

Foot Mercato have detailed that AS Monaco will provide competition to Arsenal as they look to sign Bitello, who is uncapped at international level, this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown thinks that Arsenal sporting director Edu may rely on his connections in his homeland as the Gunners turn their focus towards bringing in Bitello.

Brown stated: "Arsenal are trying to sign another midfielder. At the moment, the favourite is Bitello from Brazil.

"Edu knows him very well and has watched him a few times already. I think he's 23 years old and is expected to have a very bright future and wouldn't cost the earth.

"I don't believe Arsenal have actually made a firm bid to sign him yet, but I think that's the next player that they might be trying to target."

What other business are Arsenal keen to conduct this summer?

According to The Athletic, Arsenal were said to have contacted Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo's entourage while their negotiations to land Declan Rice took place amid nervousness that his deal wouldn't be completed.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will reignite their interest in the Ecuador international, with any move for another midfielder potentially contingent on Thomas Partey leaving the Emirates Stadium, as per Football London.

Arsenal are also believed to be 'preparing' a move for Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia and will fight with Premier League rivals Liverpool to try and secure the signature of the Belgium international, as per Football Insider.

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal aren't done yet in the transfer market in an interview with Sky Sports via 90min, stating: "We’ll have to see and how things develop in the next couple of weeks. We’ll be alert. There’s still time to do things and there’s still time for exits obviously. I’m sure things will move."

In the next few weeks, we will get a better idea of who else could enter the fold at the Gunners as the start of the 2023/24 campaign draws closer.