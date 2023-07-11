Arsenal are reportedly interested in Brazilian midfielder Bitello, as Mikel Arteta seeks reinforcements to bolster his squad this summer.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window so far, securing the signing of Kai Havertz, with Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice waiting in the wings to be officially announced as arrivals.

Edu Gaspar’s business this window could be far from over, with reports suggesting that the club’s sporting director could repeat a previous masterclass.

Could Arsenal sign Bitello?

According to reports in Brazil (as relayed by Sport Witness), Arsenal have sparked an interest in Gremio star Bitello.

The 23-year-old was in action on Sunday, with representatives from the Gunners in attendance with a scout watching the game.

Reports in Brazil speculate that the club would want at least €10m (£8.5m) for the attacker, who could be a versatile addition at the Emirates.

Who is Bitello?

With the ability to play in both deep and attacking midfield as well as on the right wing, the Brazilian could be a useful weapon for Arteta to have at his disposal next term.

The Gunners could add another dangerous forward to their ranks in Bitello, whose statistics show his devilish ways in possession and his eye for a good pass.

In 13 Brazilian Serie A appearances, the playmaker has scored three goals and has demonstrated his innate versatility in play.

As per FBref, the 23-year-old averaged 5.65 progressive passes per 90 in the league, as well as making an average of 3.82 passes into the final third per 90 to highlight his strengths in distribution.

The Formosa do Oeste-born gem played an impressive 2.07 key passes per 90 in the competition, showing his creative side and strengths in playing a strong pass.

A live wire on the ball, Bitello drew an average of 3.42 fouls per 90 to suggest the danger he can unearth going forward and to put into comparison, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli drew 1.19 fouls on average per 90 in the Premier League.

Being the subject of fouls is not the only thing the two have in common, with his fellow countryman also being snatched by the north Londoners while expressing his talents in Brazil.

Signed by Arsenal in 2019 from Ituano, Martinelli has established himself as a firm starter at the Emirates, contributing 15 goals and five assists in the Premier League last season.

When the teenager arrived in the capital, his influence was not expected with a more sporadic role anticipated while he found his feet thousands of miles away from home, however it didn’t take him long to adjust.

In his first season, the Brazilian earned 14 Premier League appearances and scored three goals, followed the season after with another 14 league appearances and three goal contributions, via Transfermarkt.

In 2021/22, Martinelli began to become a starter in north London, securing 29 appearances and contributing to 12 goals before his campaign high of 36 appearances and 20 goal contributions this year.

Edu could now repeat the masterclass from seeking talent from his homeland in securing the signature of Bitello, who has shown glimpses that he could provide a real threat if given the chance.