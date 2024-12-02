Arsenal are interested in signing a £40m-rated Premier League player who is now open to leaving his current club in January, according to a report.

Arsenal linked with new defenders

Although they endured a slow start to the campaign, Arsenal have shown signs of real improvement over the past few weeks, and they look particularly impressive from an attacking point of view, notching 13 goals in their last three matches.

The Gunners had the best defensive record in the top flight last season, shipping just 29 goals across the season, and despite their attacking prowess, they have looked a little more vulnerable defensively this term.

As such, Mikel Arteta may be keen to bring in some reinforcements at the back to provide the strong centre-back pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba with some extra solidity.

Last month, Arsenal are said to have made an approach for Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, while Jules Kounde has also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium due to Arteta's admiration of the Frenchman.

Arsenal keen on Bournemouth's Kerkez

Not only has Arteta been running the rule over a number of centre-backs, but the manager may also now be keen on a new full-back, with Caught Offside reporting that AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez is on the list of potential options in that position for Arsenal.

Kerkez may be available sooner rather than later, with the report stating that he is open to a move away from his current club this January, and there are a number of other clubs also vying for his signature.

Liverpool are said to be stepping up their interest in the left-back, with the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa also being named as potential suitors. Should Bournemouth sanction the 21-year-old's departure, they would be looking to receive a fee in the region of £40m.

After his move to Bournemouth in the summer of 2023, the youngster was tipped for success by former teammate Mathew Ryan, who said:

“Milos is a great boy. A crazy dude, in a good way. He is always positive and smiling. Hopefully he can develop even further in England and become even more mature. He is aggressive, powerful and has so many qualities. A unique skill set. Bournemouth is going to get stronger because of him. Milos still has a great career ahead of him.”

Since then, the Hungary international has really kicked on, establishing himself as a first-team regular for the Cherries, so it is no wonder some of the Premier League's top clubs could soon come calling.

NBC Sports' Robbie Mustoe has also explained that he believes Kerkez is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League:

However, Arsenal are well-stocked at left-back, with Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arteta's disposal, so signing the Bournemouth star could be low down the list of priorities this winter, although it looks like one to watch following this update.