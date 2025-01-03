Arsenal have now identified an "unstoppable" £50m forward as a key January target, with Mikel Arteta looking to fill the void left by the injured Bukayo Saka, according to a report.

Arsenal in hot pursuit of Liverpool

The Gunners maintained their push for top spot with an impressive 3-1 victory away at Brentford last time out, but Saka's absence could be a huge dent to their chances of catching Premier League leaders Liverpool, who continue to set the pace.

As such, work has started to bring in a suitable replacement in the January transfer window, and Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku has reportedly become an option, with the 27-year-old willing to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Not only is Arteta keen on signing a new winger, but he is also interested in bringing in a new striker, despite Gabriel Jesus' resurgent recent form, and a deal for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is said to be possible this month.

GiveMeSport have now dropped a further update on who Arsenal could bring in this winter, naming Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo as one of their top targets as they look to fill the void left by Saka.

It may be difficult to get a deal over the line, however, as the Bees are determined to keep hold of their star player, and his form so far this season means they are now demanding a fee of around £50m to sanction his departure.

Mbeumo has shot up the Gunners' list of targets after watching him in action, and they have started to look at how he would fit into Arteta's system at the Emirates Stadium. But although Arsenal are very interested in the forward, they are now in serious danger of missing out on his signature.

Mbeumo going from strength to strength

The Cameroon international has gone from strength to strength since making his Premier League debut back in 2021, and he is on course to blitz his goal record in a single season for the Bees during the current campaign.

Season Appearances Goals 2019-20 42 15 2020-21 44 8 2021-22 35 4 2022-23 38 9 2023-24 25 9 2024-25 19 11

Ivan Toney's departure could've been a huge blow for Brentford, but the former Troyes man has more than stepped up to the plate in his absence, drawing high praise from Premier League legend Alan Shearer earlier in the campaign.

Shearer described Mbeumo as "unstoppable", and he continued his fine form in front of goal against the Gunners on Wednesday night, scoring the opening goal of the game in his side's 3-1 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Brentford star has proven that he is ready to take the next step in his career by signing for a bigger Premier League club, and he could be a fantastic addition for Arsenal, but it seems likely that the £50m asking price will be prohibitive.