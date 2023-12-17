Arsenal secured a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven in their final Champions League group stage clash in midweek.

Mikel Arteta rested a few players for the dead rubber, and they will head into the last 16 full of confidence.

It wasn’t a vintage performance on the night, with Eddie Nketiah scoring their only goal, but there were a few players who weren’t at the races.

Kai Havertz was the most notable example and with a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League this afternoon, Arteta may drop the German to the bench.

Kai Havertz’s game in numbers vs PSV

The former Chelsea gem started the game on the left side of a three-man midfield which also featured Jorginho and Mohamed Eleny as the manager was clearly focusing on the league clash today.

Despite playing practically the full game, Havertz took just 41 touches of the ball and completed only 24 passes during his time on the pitch.

Aside from a few runs forward, the German didn’t contribute much in an attacking sense as he failed to have a shot on target while he also missed a big chance.

He earned a rating of 6/10 for his performance by journalist Simon Collings of the Evening Standard and with a win against Brighton today vital to pile the pressure on Liverpool, Arteta will be looking to bring back the big guns.

This means Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard will likely return to the starting XI, while there will also be a return for Declan Rice, who was rested against the Dutch side in midweek.

Declan Rice’s season in numbers

The £240k-per-week maestro may have cost the Gunners in excess of £100m, but his performances this season certainly suggest that it has been money well spent by the Spaniard.

Indeed, across the whole squad, Rice currently ranks second for accurate passes per game (58.9) along with ranking third for big chances created (two) and first for interceptions per game (1.5) in the Premier League so far this season.

He is clearly impressing in a wide range of metrics and this has given Arteta something extra in the heart of his midfield.

Brighton are likely to be stubborn opponents and unleashing Rice in the starting XI could nullify any threat that they pose in the afternoon clash today.

Hailed as “terrific” by his former manager David Moyes back in 2022, Rice has settled in extraordinarily well at Arsenal. The massive transfer fee might have heaped plenty of pressure on a lesser player, yet the Englishman has embraced it and has arguably been one of their finest performers this season.

With the league defeat to Aston Villa still very much in the back of their minds, the clash against the Seagulls will give them a chance to secure a crucial three points.

With matches against Liverpool, West Ham United and Fulham to follow before the end of 2023, Arteta will be aiming for 12 points from 12 and the chance to head into 2024 top of the Premier League table.