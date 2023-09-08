Arsenal may find themselves fifth in the Premier League, unbeaten after four games, but it has hardly been the most inspiring start from Mikel Arteta's men.

Struggling to find their rhythm and failing to blow away sides they really should have, it is a testament to their sluggish form that they would only beat Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest by slender one-goal margins and drew with Fulham, despite having won 2-0 against the Eagles away from home, 5-0 at home to the Tricky Trees and 2-1 against the Cottagers last year.

The hope will be that, following the much-needed international break, the Gunners can recapture that form of old which saw them lead the title race for so long last season and reannounce themselves as a favourite to do so again this year.

However, whilst the tactics and motivation from the manager will be key, some of their top players must also step up in order to aid this process. Martin Odegaard, as captain and a key creator, will want to inspire the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Declan Rice and more to find their feet for next week's clash with Everton.

Despite that, there is one man who seemingly never needs any incentive to shine, but does so on nearly every occasion.

Who is Arsenal's best player?

Hale End has grown into one of the most famous academies in England for a reason, with a rich history of producing some fine talent such as Paul Merson, Tony Adams and more.

However, their latest star graduate could usurp them all with the quality he boasts, as Bukayo Saka continues to go from strength to strength despite his youth.

Having been handed his debut by Unai Emery of all people, the 22-year-old has swiftly grown into a mainstay within the senior squad, having actually featured in every one of their league matches across the last two full campaigns.

Growing into an England international too, it seems impossible to predict just how high the tricky wideman can go.

Podcaster and radio host Boyd Hilton helped to preface his potential though, by suggesting he is already at the elite level: "Saka must be one of the best players in the world right now. Unplayable. I almost think his all-round adorable-ness makes him under-rated."

This has fed into his fine personal start to the term, with his 7.73 average match rating in the league making him Arsenal's best performer, and the 15th-highest-rated in the entire division. Such a figure is buoyed by his offensive excellence, with his two goals and one assist feeding into his 3.5 key passes and three tackles recorded per game, via Sofascore.

Bukayo Saka's Premier League seasons Games Played Goal Contributions 2023/24 season* 4 3 2022/23 season 38 25 2021/22 season 38 18 2020/21 season 32 9 2019/20 season 26 6

All stats via Transfermarkt

His talent is undeniable, but few comment on how tireless a work rate he maintains, with his mentality likely what has forged him into one of Europe's top players.

Already Saka is a leader of this Arsenal side despite his youth, leading the way for the rest of his teammates to follow. Arteta will be hoping that the 5 foot 10 whiz can maintain such form once domestic football restarts and that his squad can seek to match the unparalleled levels that the academy graduate continues to reach.

How much was Bukayo Saka worth four years ago?

Having made his Premier League debut as a 17-year-old, Emery clearly envisioned the bright future that the forward is currently enjoying. Back in 2019, Saka was a name merely whispered around the Emirates, with murmurs of his potential still yet to be proven.

As such, his market value at the time looks nothing like his current one.

Four years ago, just after he had broken into the first team, Transfermarkt still suggested that the unproven teenager was worth an admirable €7m (£6m) when Emery was at the helm. However, that was a figure that had only just begun to rise, with it having hit €22m (£19m) by March 2020.

Since then it has been nothing but an upward trajectory for the 28-cap superstar, who will hope to soon be reaching the heights of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe with regard to market value.

What is Bukayo Saka's market value now?

For now, Saka can be proud of the financial weight that his name already holds.

Understandably untouchable with regard to the transfer market, the recent notion outlined by Paul Merson that Liverpool could pry him from north London was one met with widespread ridicule. A boyhood Gooner, the Emirates has played witness to his growth not only as a footballer but as a human, from a wide-eyed winger with big dreams, to an often-unstoppable ace with the world now at his feet.

His current value helps to emphasise this, with CIES Football Observatory offering the greatest praise by placing a €200m (£172m) figure beside his name. That ensures the young winger's value has soared an astronomical 2766% in the last four years.

Whilst a mouth-watering fee, few could argue that Saka has not earned such a lofty valuation. After all, he is widely regarded now as one of the best in his position in the entire world, which England teammate Conor Gallagher supported: "He is right up there [among the best] and he is only getting better. He is a special player and to get a hat-trick was amazing for him.

“I have played with Bukayo since I think the Under-19s. Even then you could see that he would become a top player and to see how he has progressed until now has been amazing and I am sure he is going to get even better.”

Why is Bukayo Saka worth that much?

Whilst the Chelsea midfielder helped to emphasise why he is worth so much with his glowing testimony, his consistently outstanding and improving performances over the last few years stand as further proof.

Just last term saw Saka record 14 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League, with Mohamed Salah the only other player to hit double figures for both goals and assists.

This built on his tally of 18 goal contributions from the year prior in the league again, marking another steady improvement.

As his performances continue to grow in stature, so too will his value. With the Gunners also now poised to enter the Champions League too, marking the right winger's first foray into such a competition, performances at that level could help elevate that aforementioned figure to standalone heights at the top of world football.