The international break is now over, and Arsenal return to Premier League action against London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening, with sights set on extending their unbeaten run to the league season.

Last year, Mikel Arteta led the Emirates Stadium side to a second-placed finish in the English top-flight, ending five years outside of Champions League qualification.

But the late-season slump that saw an indomitable Manchester City side leapfrog the Gunners to win their third successive Premier League title and enable treble success left more than a bitter taste after such a gallant and inspiring effort.

This season, Arsenal have returned to emphatic form and currently hold six victories and two draws from eight matches, behind table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur only due to goals scored.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are 11th in the league after an ignominious 12th-place finish last season, though after appointing Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, they are now starting to show signs of improvement.

Having picked up successive away victories over Fulham and Burnley, there is now a golden chance for the Blues to make a statement of intent by handing their rivals their maiden loss of the league term.

Arsenal vs Chelsea H2H (last 6 in PL) Date & Ground Result 02 May, 2023 - Emirates Stadium AFC 2-0 CHE 06 Nov, 2022 - Stamford Bridge CHE 0-1 AFC 20 Apr, 2022 - Stamford Bridge CHE 2-4 AFC 22 Aug, 2021 - Emirates Stadium AFC 0-2 CHE 12 May, 2021 - Stamford Bridge CHE 0-1 AFC 26 Dec, 2020 - Emirates Stadium AFC 3-1 CHE Sourced via 11vs11

Such efforts, however, will require some doing, with Arsenal winning five of the last six Premier League encounters - including their previous three visits to Stamford Bridge.

There are concerns over the fitness of stalwart Bukayo Saka, but Arteta will know that his cohesive, free-flowing outfit boast enough quality to halt Chelsea's mini-revival and continue their own purple patch.

What's the Arsenal team news vs Chelsea?

Arteta admitted this week that he will have to assess the fitness levels of Saka, William Saliba and Leandro Trossard ahead of today's crucial contest, with the trio all pulling out of their respective international squads before the recent break.

Thomas Partey is fit and could come in for Jorginho in the centre of the pitch to inject some power and physicality against a robust Chelsea midfield - likely consisting of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher.

In particular, the possible absence of Saka will be a major concern for Arteta, who will know of the England international's devastating ability to dismantle resolute defences such as Chelsea's.

Is Bukayo Saka fit to play vs Chelsea?

Saka ended an 87-match appearance streak in the Premier League against Manchester City, but his absence did not stop Arsenal from securing a galvanising victory.

The prodigious winger, aged 22, has posted five goals and assists apiece this term from just ten matches across all competitions - having scored 14 goals and supplying 11 assists in the Premier League last season.

The £195k-per-week sensation ranks among the top 11% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 7% for progressive carries, the top 3% for touches in the attacking box and the top 11% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

He is one of the most dynamic and deadly of his position across Europe, and he would likely walk into the lion's share of European outfits, having been praised by podcaster and radio host Boyd Hilton, who said: "Saka must be one of the best players in the world right now. Unplayable."

Should he indeed be sidelined, Arteta will at least be boosted by the likely return of Gabriel Martinelli to the starting line-up, with the South American star proving his worth and then some last time out, bagging the late winner against Pep Guardiola's side.

Should Gabriel Martinelli start vs Chelsea?

Martinelli has been an integral member of Arteta's team and its noteworthy resurgence over the past several years, though he has spent much of the past month or so sidelined after injuring his hamstring against Everton.

Signing from Brazilian outfit Ituano Futebol Clube for a reported £6m fee in 2019 as an 18-year-old, Martinelli has now completed 137 matches for his London team, plundering 55 direct goal contributions despite his youth.

In 2021, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made some rather effusive remarks about the starlet, claiming that he was the "talent of the century", which, impressive as he may be, certainly appeared to be a little over the top.

Last season though, the 22-year-old started to strut his stuff with the panache of one of the division's best, and played a definitive role in the Gunners' enthralling title charge, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists across 36 matches in the top-flight.

Indeed, speaking to Football FanCast in April, journalist Pete O'Rourke claimed that Martinelli had taken his game to "another level" during the 2022/23 season, cementing his stature among the finest forwards that the Premier League has to offer.

The injury sustained against Everton in the first half at Goodison Park in September meant that he would miss the ensuing two Premier League fixtures, though he returned against Manchester City to score the winner off the bench.

Also dubbed "unbelievable" by a keen admirer in Klopp, Martinelli ranks among the top 11% of his positional peers for goals and the top 2% for touches in the attacking box per 90, and it's easy to see the kind of cutting-edge at his disposal that puts him in such high standing under Arteta's wing.

Martinelli only boasts one goal against today's opponents, but it is a strike that will last long in the memory of the Gunners faithful; he does, however, have four victories against the west London side from just six matches.

Having got off the mark in his latest Premier League appearance, the 5 foot 10 phenom will be confident that he can start making a marked impact on Arsenal's season.

And while Chelsea may be clicking into gear right now, they face a beast of a different magnitude in Arteta's men, who will look to extend their unbeaten streak and continue their convincing title charge with another big win.