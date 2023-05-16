Bukayo Saka's new Arsenal contract is being finalised, but it may not be announced before the end of the season, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed.

What's going on with Saka and Arsenal?

The England international has been one of Arsenal's standout players this season, scoring 14 and assisting 11 times in all competitions, but there were question marks over his future as he entered the final year of his contract.

It appears that he has agreed a new long-term contract to keep him at the club, but there is yet to be an announcement from the club, and this could now be delayed until the end of the season.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jacobs stated that the final details of his new deal are still being discussed, and that an announcement may be expected in the next few weeks.

"They've always been confident on renewing Saka with an agreement in principle, around midway through the season, and there were just the finer points really to be negotiated from that, and Arsenal sources had always said, don't be surprised if it's not done or announced by the end of the season or somewhere close to it, because it takes time to kind of iron out all of the little things," he stated.

"I think that playing on Arsenal's mind is locking Saka in for the long term, as part of their project, along with Martinelli, Ramsdale and Saliba, and playing on Saka's mind is obviously earning handsomely, but maybe having that ability to add a clause into the contract that gives him an out if the project doesn't head in the right direction."

How important is Saka to Arsenal?

The 21-year-old's new contract will be a massive boost and a big statement from Arsenal, who will show that their project, which has been based around academy graduates and younger players, is bearing fruits.

Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and others have been central to Arsenal's progress this season, as Mikel Arteta's side cemented their return to Champions League football by reaching second place, but fell just short in the latter stages of the season when competing with Manchester City for the title.

Saka has appeared in every single league game for The Gunners this season, and as one of the club's best performers this season at such a young age, his potential to continue operating at a high level for years to come will excite Arsenal fans.