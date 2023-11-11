Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a dogged display against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta's side emerging 3-1 victors despite the visitors' valiant efforts.

Having fallen to defeat against Newcastle United on Tyneside last week, Arsenal secured three points today courtesy of goals from Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko, now level on points with league leaders Manchester City, who play Chelsea tomorrow.

In the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who has now missed the past three Premier League fixtures with a hamstring injury, Eddie Nketiah has deputised up front but was removed today after his "anonymous" presence against the Magpies, with Trossard given the nod instead.

Leandro Trossard's performance vs Burnley

Trossard's dynamism proved to be crucial in unlocking a disciplined Burnley backline, who stifled much of Arsenal's attacking advances in the first half before the Belgian found the back of the net right before the break with a brave-headed effort.

Adding to his strike with a fine assist after his looping corner met Saliba's head before the hour mark, Trossard has proved his worth once again and now boasts six goals and two assists from just seven starting appearances across all competitions this term.

The 28-year-old also hit the woodwork, took 51 touches, completed 79% of his passes, created two key passes and won four duels, as per Sofascore.

In his post-match player ratings, football.london's Arsenal correspondent Kaya Kaynak handed the star an 8/10 score, writing: 'Seems to bring the best out of those around him when he plays up top. Martinelli looks more comfortable while his link with Saka is superb. Another goal and assist today.'

It was a stellar showing, but perhaps not the best of Arteta's men on the night; that award goes to Zinchenko, who was sensational in his all-encompassing work for the home side.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's stats vs Burnley

The Ukranian star signed for Arsenal from Manchester City in a £32m package last year, and while he has not always been fit, he has been integral in many of the club's resounding performances.

While the victory over the Clarets was not quite a trademark display, it was a testament to Arsenal's ability to get the job done and Zinchenko was the veritable engine charging the whole affair.

Remarked at being "everywhere today" by Gunners reporter Connor Humm, the £150k-per-week left-back scored a stunning goal to consolidate the victory after Saliba restored the lead in the second half.

But his exploits were so much more than just his goalscoring contribution, remarkably taking 116 touches, completing 87% of his passes, winning a staggering 14 duels, placing two key passes, succeeding with all seven of his long ball attempts, and getting stuck in with a whopping five tackles.

Kaynak was effusive in his praise for Trossard and matched his words for Zinchenko, stating: 'One superb flick to free space for Bukayo Saka in the first half. Showed equally superb technique when firing home Arsenal's third.'

As has often been the case for Burnley this season, they didn't actually play too badly but succumbed to defeat regardless, and had Zinchenko's omnipresence not been at Arteta's disposal the chances of success would undoubtedly have slimmed.

It was a formidable show of strength from the dynamic force, and Zinchenko has reminded the Premier League of his talent with a talismanic performance today.