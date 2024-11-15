Members of the Arsenal camp are now backing a club chief, who's been called the world's "best" recruiter, to succeed departed sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Arsenal's rumoured options to replace Edu Gaspar as sporting director

The Brazilian's exit after five years has left a gaping hole in Arsenal's boardroom, and it needs to be filled at the earliest opportunity.

Edu was hugely responsible for the deliverance of key Arsenal personnel over his spell from 2019 to this year, including the signings of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, William Saliba, Ben White and other crucial members of the first team.

Edu also played a role in the appointment of manager Mikel Arteta, who transformed Arsenal from a mid-table side to genuine Premier League title contenders, even if their bid for a first domestic crown in 21 years is faltering right now.

“From day one, we’ve been together," said Arteta on Edu's departure.

"We both had this special chemistry and I’m very blessed that he’s been part of my life in such a beautiful place, managing this incredible club, and he’s been a massive part of that.

“He’s had an amazing opportunity in a different role and he believes that it’s the right professional move for him. We have to respect that and from the bottom of my heart I think everybody really feels that we want the best for him.”

The appointment of his successor could be pivotal in determining Arsenal's long-term future, and it is believed the north Londoners have a few options they could consider.

One of them is interim director Jason Ayto, who was present at a meeting in the USA to discuss 2025 transfer plans this week (Charles Watts). Reports claim Ayto could be considered as a candidate to take over from Edu, while others believe Bayer Leverkusen's Simon Rolfes is in the running to become Arsenal's new sporting director.

Rolfes helped to build Xabi Alonso's squad, which made history last season, going unbeaten in the Bundesliga and winning the club's first ever title.

Arsenal camp backing Luis Campos to replace Edu

Now, according to The Boot Room, an illustrious name in high-ranking PSG chief Luis Campos is being mentioned behind-the-scenes. Interestingly, Campos was once linked with the job at Tottenham, but they eventually landed Fabio Paratici with Johan Lange then replacing the Italian after his worldwide ban by FIFA.

TBR state that those within Arsenal's camp are backing Campos to replace Edu, which would be quite a coup when factoring in his reputation as the world's "best" talent-spotter.

Of course, tempting him away from an already high-profile job at the Parc des Princes will be no easy feat, but perhaps the temptation of working in England could be an important factor.