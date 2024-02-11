Arsenal will be looking to build on their impressive 3-1 win over Liverpool last weekend, especially as that result has reinvigorated their Premier League title bid.

The Gunners take on West Ham United this afternoon and Mikel Arteta will be wary of the threat they pose as in their two previous fixtures against the Irons this term, Arsenal have lost both, conceding five goals and scoring just once in the process.

Arsenal team news

Arteta will be hoping Bukayo Saka will be fit for the clash today as he came off during the win against Liverpool and the winger is one of their key players during this title race.

Gabriel Jesus missed the 3-1 victory due to a knee issue, while Oleksandr Zinchenko suffered a calf problem against the Reds and was brought off at halftime, and it remains to be seen whether the duo will make the starting XI.

Kai Havertz played in a more central role due to Jesus missing out last weekend, but the German failed to showcase his true abilities, missing two big chances during the match and completing only 17 passes.

Arteta has a decision to make, but he could well unleash Leandro Trossard in the starting XI, especially since he scored yet again vs Liverpool.

Leandro Trossard’s season in numbers

The Belgian played just 16 minutes last weekend, but he scored, succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts and won two of his three ground duels, certainly making an impact in a short space of time.

This season, the former Brighton and Hove Albion gem has found the back of the net on eight occasions thus far during 2023/24, despite starting just 12 matches across all competitions.

The £27m signing in January 2023 has forged a reputation for being a solid player to bring into a match when the game is tight, but it is time for him to start, especially with Havertz’s poor performance against the Anfield side.

Among his current teammates, Trossard currently ranks sixth for goals and assists (six) in the Premier League, while also ranking fifth for shots per game (1.5) and first for goal frequency (a goal every 151 minutes), which shows just how impressive he has been this term.

Not only that, but the forward has shone against the Irons previously. During his spell with Brighton, Trossard netted twice against West Ham and this may also influence Arteta’s decision ahead of today’s match.

Leandro Trossard in the Premier League this season Goals 5 Assists 1 Big chances created 2 Successful dribbles per game 0.4 Shots per game 1.6 Stats via Sofascore

Hailed as “absolutely clinical” by journalist Phil Costa during the early stages of the season, the 29-year-old is a very useful player for Arteta to have at his disposal and if he starts today, the forward could certainly grab a goal or two against West Ham.

Another win for the Gunners will certainly pile the pressure on Manchester City, and they simply cannot afford to suffer their third defeat to David Moyes' men this season.

With the chance of winning their first league crown in 20 years, the Spaniard won't need much of a team talk prior to the north Londoners taking to the pitch.