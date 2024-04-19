Just like last season, Arsenal are in the depths of a Premier League title race, and they will hope to learn from their mistakes last season this time around.

Mikel Arteta’s side has once again been exceptional, but there seems to be a missing piece to the Gunners’ puzzle that could really take them to the next level.

The position in question is the centre forward role, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus unable to provide the number of goals needed to lift the trophy.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at an Arsenal transfer target who’s frequently been compared to club legend Thierry Henry.

Arsenal want to sign a centre-forward

According to a report from The Guardian, Arsenal have made Alexander Isak one of their 'primary targets' this summer.

The Newcastle United striker has been absolutely fantastic since joining the Premier League, progressing to new heights this season.

However, Arteta could have already gotten his hands on the Swedish star, as the Gunners had previously scouted the forward before his move to the Magpies.

This time around, it’s expected that Isak would cost around the £100m mark, which is almost a £40m increase from what they could have gotten him for.

Isak would be a huge upgrade on Jesus

During his first season in England, Isak instantly made himself at home and showed his quality, scoring an impressive ten goals in 17 starts.

However, he’s been even more incredible this season, scoring 17 goals in 24 Premier League matches, a tally that’s only bettered by Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, and Ollie Watkins.

This would make the former Real Sociedad ace the top scorer in the Arsenal squad this season, scoring three more goals than Bukayo Saka and eight more than Havertz.

Yet when you compare his statistics to the Gunners’ main number nine, Jesus, Isak seems to have all of the former Manchester City player’s strengths, but with goals on top of that.

Jesus vs Isak 23/24 PL Stats Stats Jesus Isak Goals 0.27 0.87 Goals/shot 0.08 0.23 xG 0.41 0.81 Successful take-ons 2.20 1.58 Progressive carries 2.26 2.55 Progressive passes 2.59 2.86 Via FBref

As you can see, both players are extremely dangerous attackers who have a very well-rounded skillset that allows them to thrive in any game state against any opponent.

Yet the main difference is Isak’s superior goalscoring ability, which is ultimately the main role of a centre forward, as shown by their xG to goal ratio and their goals/shot, with Jesus' lack of clinical edge often frustrating the Arsenal faithful.

However, both attackers are extremely confident on the ball, boasting a strength of dribbling and ball-carrying, which helps their side unlock defences and be less predictable in the final third.

This is where Isak’s comparisons to Henry come into the picture, with journalist Dougie Critchley saying that the Swede reminds him of the French superstar in terms of “the way he runs with the ball, the way he manipulates defenders," as well as the fact that he can operate up front or on the left-wing.

Even Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted to seeing the similarities between the two during a press conference, referring to their “speed, build, and frame.”

With the "world class" Isak, as dubbed by journalist Craig Hope, now adding more goals to his game to the point where he’s amongst the best in the division, he could certainly hold the key to Arsenal’s future hopes of lifting the title yet again, potentially even having a similar impact to a certain Henry.