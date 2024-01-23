Arsenal's return to Premier League football over the weekend also saw a swagger return to their play as Mikel Arteta's men blew away Crystal Palace 5-0 to quash any premature talk of crisis.

There was only one minor problem: none of the five goals came from their number nine, Gabriel Jesus.

This display and the Brazilian's pitiful three-goal return in the league this season have led to plenty of transfer rumours concerning top strikers such as Karim Benzema this month.

However, if the Gunners want to make a better decision regarding the future of their attack, then they would be better served signing another of the talented number nines that have been touted for a move to N5 this month.

Arteta looks to Germany to solve his goalscoring woes

According to the Mail Online - as per the Shields Gazette, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United are all interested in RB Leipzig's exciting young striker, Benjamin Šeško, and could be set to battle it out for his signature this month.

The Slovenian international only joined the East German club last summer in a £21m move from Leipzig's Austrian sister club RB Salzburg, where he produced 40 goal involvements in just 79 games.

In Germany, he has become an essential part of Leipzig's first team, scoring seven goals in 24 games. As such, any transfer away will cost the interested parties a pretty penny, with Sky Sports Germany presenter Philipp Hinze reporting that the 20-year-old has a €50m - £43m - release clause inserted into his contract.

How Benjamin Šeško compares with Karim Benzema

So, the first thing to note is that Arsenal would be dramatically improved if they signed either striker and that, regardless of which one pulls on that red and white shirt, the fans are in for a treat.

That said, there are a few key reasons why a move for Šeško, who NXGN Football described as having "the speed of Mbappé" over Benzema, would be a wiser decision for the Gunners to make.

The first is their age. The Leipzig hitman is just 20-years-old, whereas the French legend has just turned 36.

While he could well keep playing for another couple of years, it is extremely rare for any top-level player, let alone a forward, to maintain their effectiveness in their late 30s and, according to The Athletic, a striker's statistical peak is age 27, almost a decade ago in Benzema's case.

The second reason as to why Arteta and Edu should swerve the former Real Madrid man is his output in the Saudi Pro League this season, as despite registering nine goals so far, he doesn't even make it into the league's top five scorers, and he is slightly underperforming his expected goals figure of 9.83.

Saudi Pro League Top Scorers 2023/24 Position Team Player Goals Expected Goals 1 Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo 20 20.52 2 Al-Hilal Aleksandar Mitrovic 17 17.49 3 Damak Georges-Kévin Nkoudou 14 6.44 4 Al-Nassr Talisca 11 6.83 5 Al-Ittihad Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah 10 9.11 All Stats via xValue

In contrast, the "prolific" Šeško, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has scored seven goals in just eight starts in all competitions for Leipzig this season, and better yet, he has massively overperformed his expected goals figure of 4.6 along the way.

In fact, for a player who has had limited opportunities to show the world what he can do this season, the former Salzburg star's underlying numbers are really impressive, as he ranks highly on a number of critical forward-centric metrics when compared to other strikers in Europe's top five leagues.

Benjamin Šeško Scouting Report per FBref Stat per 90 Percentile Blocks Top 1% Non-Penalty Goals Top 11% Non-Penalty Expected Goals Top 14% Tackles Top 15% Successful Take-Ons Top 17% Total Shots Top 23%

Moreover, at just 20, fans can expect his performances to only improve over time, and under the coaching of Arteta, and with teammates like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli around him, feeding him chance after chance, his rate of return is only likely to increase.

At the end of the day, both strikers would help the Gunners improve their effectiveness in front of goal, but if the club want to maintain their habit of intelligent planning for the long-term, then a move for Šeško over Benzema just makes so much more sense.