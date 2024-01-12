After playing out an impressive draw away at Anfield and spending Christmas Day atop the Premier League table, Arsenal have been seriously out of sorts over the last few weeks.

Mikel Arteta's men followed up their impressive draw with back-to-back league losses to West Ham United and Fulham before they crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 home loss to Liverpool.

With the side's main problem of late being the frontline's inability to finish their chances, the club have unsurprisingly been linked to several strikers this month, including Getafe's in-form Borja Mayoral.

The Spaniard has been impressive for the Deep Blues, but the Gunners would be better served signing the latest forward touted for a move to N5: Ajax's Brian Brobbey.

Arsenal transfer news - Brian Brobbey

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are in the market for a new striker and have 'cast an eye' over Ajax's 21-year-old goalscorer.

There has not been a reliable report as to how much a move for the young forward might cost the Gunners, but Football Transfers' Expected Value model has placed the Dutchman's worth at around €17.9m, which is about £15m.

While the price - if accurate - shouldn't be a problem for the Gunners, the other interested party might be.

According to the Mirror, alongside Arsenal, Manchester United are also fans of Brobbey, with Erik ten Hag personally 'keeping tabs' on his situation in Amsterdam.

While the interest of the Red Devils could complicate matters for Arsenal and even lead to a bidding war, Brobbey's form this season suggests that it might just be a war worth fighting.

Arsenal can forget about Borja Mayoral with Brian Brobbey

Now, with the north Londoners managing just one goal from their 63 shots since Christmas, either of these in-form frontmen would likely come into the side and have an immediate impact.

Still, with Mayoral being five years the Dutchman's senior and set to cost potentially over £20m more than him - with a fee of £39m suggested - a move for the "insane" Ajax man, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, just makes more sense.

The argument for the 5 foot 11 forward is further strengthened when comparing the pair's underlying numbers, as despite still being quite impressive, Mayoral's numbers pale in comparison in most relevant statistics.

For example, in his 15 matches, Brobbey has scored eight non-penalty goals and provided four assists from a non-penalty expected goals and assists figure of 13.5. In contrast, Getafe's talisman has played 19 games and scored eight non-penalty goals while providing just one assist from a non-penalty expected goals and assists figure of 6.7.

So, while the numbers might suggest that the Spaniard is a better finisher, they also heavily indicate that his current hot streak is unsustainable, something borne out in his season-by-season goal tally - having only once previously reached double figures for league goals in his senior career.

Brian Brobbey vs Borja Mayoral Stats per 90 Brobbey Mayoral Matches Played 15 19 Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.99 0.40 Goals 0.58 0.71 Non-Penalty Goals 0.58 0.47 Progressive Passes 1.09 2.78 Progressive Carries 2.34 1.30 Shots on Target 1.61 1.01 Passing Accuracy 77.7% 74.8% Shot-Creating Actions 3.95 2.20 Goal-Creating Actions 0.51 0.36 Successful Take-Ons 1.09 0.83 Aerial Duels Won 2.77 2.43 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

Other areas in which the Amsterdam-born "goal machine", as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, outshines his competition include progressive carries, shots on target, aerial duels, shot and goal-creating actions, and he is a more accomplished dribbler as well.

Ultimately, with the Gunners said to be slightly hamstrung by FFP concerns, it would have made sense to target Brobbey over Mayoral even if he was ever so slightly less talented than the Spaniard, so the fact that he appears to be a more well-rounded and impressive forward on top of costing potentially £20m or so less makes this deal a no-brainer.