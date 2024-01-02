Suggesting Arsenal are in a crisis would perhaps be a step too far but after the events over New Year's, their bid to secure a Premier League title for the first time in 20 years is slipping away.

The Gunners lost a consecutive game after tasting defeat to Fulham on Sunday with their profligate nature in front of goal coming back to bite them.

They failed to score against West Ham a few days prior and the only chance of note at Craven Cottage came early on when Bukayo Saka bundled home an easy chance from close range.

It's a worrying theme for a side who were so vibrant, exciting and devastating in the final third last season. So, how do you go about finding a solution? The transfer window, of course.

The strikers Arsenal could sign in January

Bringing in a new striker is always an exciting proposition. This is the man designed to fire you to eternal glory. Think Erling Haaland at Manchester City. However, as we all know, life isn't always as straightforward as that.

On Arsenal's agenda this winter are the likes of Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke, but signing a player at vast expense from the Premier League is never easy, let alone midway through a campaign.

As a result, they could turn their attention to the Bundesliga and Victor Boniface. That's according to reports in Spain, via Football 365.

The report claims that Boniface ‘has caught Arteta’s eye’ and is now emerging as ‘an interesting candidate’ to aid the Gunners' title challenge.

An asking price isn't mentioned, although CIES Football Observatory value the Nigerian at a whopping £52m.

How Victor Boniface compares to Gabriel Jesus

This season Arsenal's attack simply hasn't been at the races. Eddie Nketiah, although scorer of a hat-trick against Sheffield United, has not found the back of the net away from the Emirates Stadium in the top-flight all term while Gabriel Jesus has only three Premier League strikes to his name in 2023/24.

If Mikel Arteta is serious about mounting a challenge for the title in the second half of the season then finding a more clinical goalscorer is a necessity.

In Boniface, an emerging star on the European scene this campaign, they could find their answer.

The 23-year-old only signed for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer but has been an instant success story for Xabi Alonso's high-flying side in Germany. Indeed, the lively forward has scored 16 times, seven more than Arsenal's current top goalscorer in Saka.

In fact, that's more goals than any of Arteta's men managed last term, where Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli finished the term on 15 apiece.

Described as a "physical monster" by Molde assistant coach Trond Strande, who came up against Boniface regularly when he played in Norway, the striker boasts plenty of exciting attributes.

He is more physical than the aforementioned Jesus and crucially, appears to offer more goals. As a result, it wouldn't be a great surprise to see the Brazilian shift away from being a regular starter. Here's how they stack up together.

Victor Boniface vs Gabriel Jesus: 2023/24 Season Stat (per 90) Boniface Jesus Goals 0.79 0.29 Assists 0.49 0.10 Shots 4.93 3.08 Shot on target % 40% 44% Pass Success Rate 71% 81% Key Passes 1.41 1.63 Shot-creating Actions 3.59 3.17 Successful take-ons 2.89 1.73 Progressive Carries 3.03 2.02 Carries into final 3rd 1.83 1.06 Aerial Duels Won % 63% 31% Stats via FBRef.

As can be seen, Boniface is a much larger threat in the air, winning aerial duels at a higher rate while he's also more likely to carry the ball further up the pitch and through the final third for his team. That's not to mention the number of shots the Nigeria international has per 90 minutes, meaning he's far likelier to score.

Jesus has the edge when it comes to pass success rate, something Boniface would have to improve if he makes a big switch this winter, but on the whole, he is very much the "complete forward" that scout Jacek Kulig says he is.

This campaign has been a remarkable one for both the young striker and his team. They are four points clear of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga having not lost a single game all season. A big part of that has been Boniface who alongside former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka, is cooking up quite the storm.

The Swiss happens to be a player that the attacker rates highly, noting: "To have a player like Granit and his experience is really good for us. You can see that in every game he plays. He has a big influence on the team."

If a move were to happen in the coming weeks, you can bet Xhaka may well have had some very nice things to say about the club. Watch out Jesus; he could be coming for your spot in the side.