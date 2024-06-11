The transfer window doesn't officially open until Friday, but that hasn't stopped the drama, and unfortunately for their fans, Arsenal have already been dealt a major blow.

Transfers expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier today that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko would be staying in Germany after being heavily linked with a move to North London over the last few weeks.

This development is far from ideal for Mikel Arteta and Co, but it's not the end of the world, as they've been linked with another star striker instead, someone who has been likened to club legend Ian Wright in the past.

Arsenal's striker search

According to a recent report from football.london, Arsenal could now turn their attention to a 'group of high-profile' number nines, a group that includes Ivan Toney.

The Brentford ace was heavily touted for a move to the Emirates in the winter for a fee reaching up to £100m, but following a somewhat disappointing return to football, his value has dropped.

This has enticed other sides, including fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are reportedly set to offer £40m this summer.

It might not be the most glamorous signing, but with Sesko off the table, spending around £40m on a Premier League-proven striker who has been compared to Wright in the past seems like a smart move - especially if it hurts the Lilywhites' plans.

How Toney compares to Sesko and Wright

So, before looking at how Toney stacks up to Sesko, where have these comparisons to Wright come from? Well, former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant claimed the Brentford ace "would be like a modern era Ian Wright" in Arteta's current side.

It's undoubtedly a punchy shout, but there are some similarities. For example, like the Arsenal legend, the former Newcastle United ace would be moving from another London club. He'd also be joining quite late on in his career, like Wright, who was 28 years old when he signed on the dotted line at Highbury.

Moreover, the Match of the Day pundit was a goalscoring machine with his right foot, which is also the Northampton-born star's preferred foot.

Away from comparisons to legends of the game, how does the 6 foot 1 England international stack up against the man Arsenal have just missed out on?

Well, as he returned from his eight-month football ban halfway through the season, it makes more sense to use his output from his last full campaign - 2022/23 - when comparing him to the Leipzig man's performances this year, and when we do that, missing out on the Slovenian suddenly becomes a lot less worrying.

Toney vs Sesko Player Toney (22/23) Sesko (23/24) Appearances 35 42 Goals 21 18 Assists 5 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.74 0.47 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in 35 games, the "unplayable" Englishman, as Alan Shearer dubbed him, scored 21 goals and provided five assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.34 games.

In comparison, the Radeče-born marksman scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 games this season, which equates to a goal involvement every 2.1 games on average.

Now, this isn't to say that the Leipzig man couldn't become a better striker than the Brentford ace in the future - he certainly could - but as things stand, there is a better body of work from the Brentford man to go on.

Moreover, his consistent track record in the Premier League over the last three years suggests he could reach a higher level in a more dominant team.

Ultimately, missing out on Sesko is far from ideal, but based on what we have seen over the last three years, Toney might be the better option anyway, and the comparisons to Wright are just a nice bonus.