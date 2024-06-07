After two seasons of challenging Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, Arsenal can no longer be ignored: they are the real deal.

However, while Mikel Arteta has helped transform the Gunners into genuine contenders, they still need to take that final step and finally end their two-decade title drought, which will require more investment.

For all the valid criticism that has been laid at the feet of the Kroenkes in recent years, they haven't scrimped on transfers, and they look set to spend big once again this summer as the player lined up as the dream alternative to Martin Zubimendi isn't going to come cheap.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from the Mirror, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Newcastle United's star midfielder, Bruno Guimarães.

The story has revealed that due to rules around profit and sustainability, the Magpies could be forced into selling one of their stars. As the Brazilian has attracted interest from Manchester City and Liverpool alongside the Gunners, he could be the player sold.

The former Lyon ace reportedly has a £100m release clause inserted into his contract, and according to the Mirror, the North Londoners are set to 'consider triggering' it.

It would be yet another serious investment in the team, but with reports suggesting the club's other midfield target, Zubimendi, is unconvinced about leaving Spain, it seems like an investment worth making, especially as he looks more impressive than the Spaniard anyway.

How Guimarães compares to Zubimendi

Now, the first thing to say is that both players have proven themselves to be very talented midfielders this season, but if Arsenal can only sign one, there are a couple of reasons why they should go after Guimarães, whom talent scout Jacek Kulig described as having "world class potential."

The first, is that when comparing their underlying numbers, the Toon ace emerges victorious in almost every relevant metric including, non-penalty expected goals and assists, progressive passes and carries, shots and shots on target, shot and goal-creating actions, ball recoveries, tackles and tackles won, all per 90.

In his defence, the San Sebastian-born star does come out on top for statistics like clearances, passing accuracy, interceptions and aerial duels won, all per 90, but that's pretty much it.

Guimarães vs Zubimendi Stats per 90 Guimarães Zubimendi Non-Penalty Expected Goals and Assists 0.31 0.14 Non-Penalty Goals 0.19 0.14 Assists 0.22 0.03 Progressive Passes 7.80 5.15 Progressive Carries 1.79 1.15 Shots 1.32 0.75 Shots on Target 0.44 0.37 Passing Accuracy 83.9% 85.7% Shot-Creating Actions 3.94 1.87 Goal-Creating Actions 0.52 0.14 Tackles 2.42 1.66 Tackles Won 1.46 0.92 Blocks 1.43 1.12 Interceptions 0.94 1.25 Clearances 0.55 1.83 Ball Recoveries 6.50 5.73 Aerial Duels Won 0.47 1.49 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

Aside from his overwhelming superiority in terms of their underlying numbers, the second reason Arteta and Co should opt for the Brazilian "leader," as Kulig dubbed him, is his Premier League experience.

If the North Londoners were to sign the Magpies midfielder, they could do so confident in the knowledge that he can thrive in the English game, because that is exactly what he's been doing for the last few years.

On the other hand, signing a midfielder from La Liga who has never played outside of Spain will always be more of a risk.

Even if the Sociedad man adapted to English football, it probably wouldn't be instant, and when Arsenal are competing with a team like City every year, they cannot afford for any of their star players to start slowly.

Ultimately, while Zubimendi looks like a quality player, his unsureness about a move away from Spain is the perfect excuse for Edu and Co to go all guns blazing to sign Guimarães, as the Brazilian looks to be the far superior midfielder anyway.