Just a few days ago, it looked like Arsenal's season was over, but now, a renewed sense of optimism permeates the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's side have Tottenham Hotspur to thank for that, as their North London rivals managed to blow a 1-0 lead in Wednesday night's derby to give the Gunners a much-needed boost.

The likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice looked back to their best, while Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba once again reminded the rest of the league why they're the best defensive partnership in town.

Even Leandro Trossard, who's been tremendously disappointing this season, looked bright, scoring the winner and turning Pedro Porro into a human pretzel with Cruyffian magic.

However, the Belgian still has a long way to get back to his very best, but he might be helped in that endeavour if the club go all out for a player who has been touted for a move to Arsenal in the past.

Leandro Trossard's lacklustre campaign

Now, while he did score the winner against Spurs and generally looked quite good for most of the game on Wednesday, it would be fair to say that Trossard has not been anywhere near his best this season.

For example, as things stand, the Belgian international has a rather middling haul of just five goals and three assists in 30 appearances this season, which equates to an average of a goal involvement every 3.75 games.

In comparison, the former Brighton & Hove Albion star racked up a haul of 19 goal involvements in 46 appearances last season and 11 in 22 during his first half campaign with the club, equating to an average of one every 2.42 and 2.00 games, respectively.

Trossard's Arseal career Season 22/23 23/24 24/25 Appearances 22 46 30 Goals 1 17 5 Assists 10 2 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.50 0.41 0.26 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In short, there has been an undeniable regression from the 30-year-old this year, and while getting older hasn't helped, such an aggressive reduction in output cannot be attributed to him being a year older, especially as he reminded us of what he could do against Spurs.

Therefore, it's logical to assume that he can reach the levels of last season again, and that might be made more likely if the club went out and signed a player they've already been linked with earlier this season: Alphonso Davies.

Why Davies would revive Trossard

Now, there are likely several players Arsenal could sign who'd be able to get more out of Trossad, so why would Davies, who's been linked to the club yet again this month, be one of the best options?

Well, in simple terms, it all comes down to his utterly sensational attacking abilities.

The Canadian international is no slouch in defence, but his ability to maraud up and down the left-hand side is undoubtedly his biggest strength, and as the Gunners' number 19 isn't the fastest around, having the Bayern star overlapping at a rate of knots would give him far more space to operate in.

Opposing defenders would have to be aware of the Belgian's incredible technical ability and close control on top of the explosive running power of the UCL winner.

Moreover, he has the output to back up his boundless energy, as in just 29 Bundesliga appearances last season, the "unbelievable" full-back, as dubbed by football writer Jerry Mancini, racked up a haul of two goals and six assists, equating to an impressive average - for a defender - of a goal involvement every 3.62 league games.

Finally, despite being just 24 years old, the 56-capped international has bags of experience and a brilliant winning mentality, which can only help the rest of the Arsenal dressing room as they keep fighting for the Premier League title.

Ultimately, securing Davies' services ahead of the countless other top sides this year will likely be a challenging task, but given his sensational ability, it would be more than worth it.