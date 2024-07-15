During his first pre-season interview, Mikel Arteta admitted that the transfer window was a rather slower affair this time around.

You can perhaps blame Copa America and Euro 2024 on that. Plenty of Arsenal players have shone over the summer months, however, notably in Germany.

Kai Havertz scored twice before the host nation were knocked out. Bukayo Saka scored against Switzerland and netted his crucial penalty in the same match.

The true star, however, is not one who plays for the Gunners. They'd love him to, but sadly he doesn't. That is 17-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal's Euro 2024 in numbers

The teenager has been a total phenomenon during the European Championships, scoring a simply sumptuous goal in the semi-finals against France and registering three assists along the way.

Yamal's stats prior to the Euro 2024 final.

He has captivated not just his nation, but the entire continent. There isn't a single player in football history to score a goal at a major tournament at a younger age than Yamal.

The Spaniard is the natural heir to Lionel Messi and after such a breakout tournament, Barcelona will be slapping an almighty price tag on his head to warn off any potential suitors.

At the moment, he is currently valued at €90m (£77m) by Transfermarkt but that is set to skyrocket in the forthcoming years.

Actually rather similar to Saka in the way he cuts inside onto that deadly left foot, you may well ask why the Spanish sensation is relevant to Arsenal's transfer business. Well, there's a player they've previously been interested in who's worth a little bit more.

Arsenal have targeted Florian Wirtz

Reports from Spain a few months ago suggested that Arsenal and Liverpool were battling Real Madrid to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

The German, who like Yamal scored at the Euros this summer, was nothing short of spectacular under Xabi Alonso last term.

Playing alongside former Gunner Granit Xhaka, the attacking midfielder scored 18 goals and supplied 20 assists in all competitions as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title unbeaten.

It was a remarkable achievement and indeed a remarkable term for the 21-year-old who has undoubtedly captured the eye of plenty of suitors.

There is an inkling that Wirtz will be staying put this summer but if Arsenal, or any other suitor could tempt him away from his homeland, they would surely strike gold.

To put his numbers into context versus those already at Arsenal, only Saka scored more goals last term (20), while no player in the famous red or white registered more assists. The club's number 7 was the main man again in that regard, supplying 14, three more than Martin Odegaard.

Described as a "little genius" by scout Jacek Kulig, he could fetch an almighty fee when the time comes to leave.

According to Transfermarkt, he is valued at a colossal price, more than the aforementioned Yamal.

That estimation currently sits at a whopping £112m. To offer some perspective, Saka is rated at £120m and Declan Rice - their £105m signing of a year ago - is still valued at a similar amount.

We must admit that a deal this year seems unlikely but if the player is on the table in 2025, Arsenal should be all over it. He is an elite talent who is set to star at the top level for many a year to come.