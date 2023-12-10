Arsenal escaped with an unlikely three points against Luton Town in midweek, having to rely on a last-minute winner to keep their lead at the top of the Premier League table, but this is a game they might not have won last term.

Mikel Arteta’s men were the closest challengers to Manchester City last season, but they struggled in the run in and this was likely due to a lack of experience.

The Gunners have rebounded from that and if they continue their current form - excluding the latest loss to Aston Villa - they will certainly come close to winning their first league title since the 2003/04 season.

Arteta has a settled side where everyone knows their role and this will be paramount to any sort of success they wish to have during 2023/24.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, might the Spaniard delve into the market in order to improve his squad ahead of the second half of the season?

Arsenal transfer news – Santiago Gimenez

One area of the squad which looks quite light is at centre-forward. Of course, Arteta can call upon Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in his pursuit of glory, but some added firepower wouldn’t go amiss.

According to French publication L’equipe, Arsenal are currently showing interest in striker Santiago Gimenez ahead of a potential move in 2024.

The Mexican forward will not come cheap, however, as according to 90min, any potential move will have to break the current Eredivisie transfer record, which currently stands at £87m – the fee Antony joined Manchester United for last summer.

Real Madrid are said to be interested along with Tottenham Hotspur, and it is clear that if Arteta wants to lure him to England, he is going to have to make a substantial bid while fending off some serious competition.

The 5 foot 11 ace would be a wonderful signing as he has been tearing it up in the Eredivisie this season for the Rotterdam outfit.

Santiago Gimenez’s season in numbers

The striker moved to the Netherlands from Cruz Azul in his homeland during the summer of 2022 and after a season where he scored 23 goals across all competitions as the club won their first title since 2016/17, his form this term looks set to eclipse that of last year.

The 22-year-old has found the back of the net on 20 occasions during 2023/24, made even more remarkable by the fact he has played just 19 games.

It's no wonder he is being courted by some of the finest teams on the continent and his goals would certainly add something to Arsenal’s attack.

Hailed as “one of the most engaging strikers to watch right now” back in March by Scouted - and described as "sensational" by journalist Graeme Bailey - it indicates just how impressive he was last term.

The Mexican currently ranks first in the team for goals and assists (21) in the Eredivisie, along with ranking first for shots on target per game (two) and for penalties won (two), showcasing how dangerous he is in the opposition penalty area.

Jesus and Nketiah have scored 11 goals between them this season and for the two main centre-forwards at the club, those are hardly earth-shattering numbers.

Gimenez would give them an extra attacking threat through the middle, and he would certainly be an upgrade on Nketiah.

Santiago Gimenez would be an upgrade on Eddie Nketiah

When compared to his positional peers, the Feyenoord hitman currently ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty goals per 90 (one) and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (8.36) along with ranking in the top 2% for total shots per 90 (4.18) and while this may be across the men’s next 14 competitions, it proves he is one of the finest players in that spectrum.

In contrast, the Arsenal striker ranks in the top 31% for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.45) along with ranking in the top 26% for total shots per 90 (3.03) and in the top 11% for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 (6.3).

Of course, the Englishman is playing in a more difficult league, yet these statistics are fairly underwhelming, and it proves that Arteta needs another goal scorer in the door as soon as possible.

Nketiah is only averaging 0.6 shots on target per game in the Premier League and this is much lower than the two that Gimenez is currently averaging in the Dutch top flight.

Across 170 professional matches, the 24-year-old has managed to score 42 senior goals which works out as a goal roughly every four matches, a solid, if unspectacular ratio.

Compare this to Gimenez, however, and it is clear who is the more clinical striker. The 22-year-old has played 169 professional matches during his spells at Feyenoord and Cruz Azul, while he has netted 64 times and this works out at around a goal every 2.6 games.

Barcelona have also shown recent interest in bringing the striker to Spain and the hierarchy at the Catalan giants believe he has a similar sort of profile to that of Luis Suarez and that the Mexican could give them something similar should he make the move to Spain.

Domestic statistics this season Santiago Gimenez Eddie Nketiah Goals 18 5 Assists 3 0 Shots on target per game 2 0.6 Successful dribbles per game 0.8 0.6 Big chances missed 14 4

The Uruguayan terrorised defences during his spell with Liverpool between 2011 and 2014, scoring 69 goals across just 110 Premier League matches, and his spell in the English top flight developed the player into one of the best on the planet in his position.

Saurez also played in the Eredivisie at Ajax before gaining his big-money move to England and Gimenez could certainly follow in his footsteps, without a shadow of a doubt.

With Arsenal currently leading the chase for the league title while qualifying for the knockout rounds of the Champions League, Arteta has a wonderful chance of securing a trophy this season for the Gunners.

While they can count on goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli out on the wings, signing another centre-forward – especially one with the profile of Gimenez – would give the club a reliable option to be unleashed through the middle.

The Mexican international may break the bank, yet his statistics, particularly this season, indicate that he would be worth every penny.