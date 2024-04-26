Just like last season, Arsenal are at the heart of a title race, but this time around, there’s much more optimism amongst the fanbase.

Mikel Arteta has developed a squad that not only has quality throughout but also plenty of depth, improving the team dramatically over the summer.

However, one player that’s lost his place in the team is Thomas Partey, who made just his fifth Premier League start of the season against Chelsea in the week.

Injuries have ruined his campaign, and it’s been reported that the Spaniard isn’t opposed to letting him go this summer for the right fee.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at an Arsenal transfer target who can not only serve as a brilliant replacement for the Ghana international but also make Declan Rice even better.

Arsenal want to bolster the midfield this summer

According to a report from French outlet, Foot Mercato, the Gunners are interested in making a move for Youssouf Fofana.

The midfielder currently plays for Monaco, who are second in Ligue 1 and on their way to qualifying for the Champions League.

For his talent, the £25.7m (£26m) reported price tag set by Monaco seems like a bargain that Arsenal must take advantage of.

However, they won’t be alone in their pursuit of the Frenchman, with plenty of European giants such as Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and even Manchester United monitoring him.

Why Fofana could make Rice even better

There’s no two ways about it: the signing of Rice from West Ham United is arguably the main reason why Arteta’s side has progressed so much this campaign.

The number 41’s quality is unbelievable, and his presence in the middle of the park has been undeniable over his 34 Premier League matches.

He’s typically played as a number six, but Arsenal have found more success when he’s been deployed as a left-sided eight, with Jorginho supporting him a little deeper.

This is where Fofana comes into the equation, as he has all the characteristics and attributes to truly unleash Rice and allow him to reach even greater heights.

Fofana's 23/24 Ligue 1 Stats Stats (per game) Fofana Touches 71.4 Passes completed 45.2 (81%) Key passes 1.2 Successful dribbles 1.3 Tackles 1.9 Balls recovered 7.2 Duels won 4.9 Via Sofascore

As you can see from the table, the 25-year-old is an extremely well-rounded player who’s comfortable in almost every game state and has the ability to play across the midfield, even as a defensive midfielder.

Fofana’s inclusion in the starting lineup would truly enable Rice to flourish, giving him more freedom to express himself in the final third, where he’s been deadly this season, picking up an incredible six goals and assists apiece in the Premier League.

The reason for this is due to his excellent athleticism, ability to cover ground with ease, and defensive security, as shown by his tackles, balls recovered, and duels won statistics.

On the other hand, in the current Monaco setup, a lot of the creativity falls on the shoulders of Fofana, who’s instructed to take risks and progress the ball, hence his 1.2 key passes per game and low pass accuracy, which proves he could also serve as a rotation option for the England international.

Fofana also has the ability to evade the opposition press via his dribbling ability, which could prove to be decisive during big games, enabling Rice to drive forward on the counter more frequently.

On top of this, he’s a natural leader who’s worn the captain’s armband multiple times this season, which would further instil that winning mentality into the Arsenal team.

Overall, the “wonderful” Fofana, as dubbed by football scout Jacek Kulig, is an extremely complete player who would be a brilliant replacement for Partey, especially given his extremely good value.