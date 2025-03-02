They say that managers justify their wages when things start to go wrong, and if that's the case, Mikel Arteta has the chance to prove his worth to Arsenal over the next three months.

The Gunners came into this season with the express intention of finally dethroning Manchester City atop the Premier League, but instead, they find themselves second to Liverpool and in quite a hole.

The Spaniard's side have been ravaged by injuries, so much so that the manager has had to play Mikel Merino as the starting number nine, despite him being a hybrid eight/six.

However, aside from the last 20 minutes against Leicester City, it's a tactic that has not worked, so to ensure his side doesn't fall any further behind the Reds, Arteta needs to make a change, one that could see him hand an academy star his first start for the club.

Arsenal's striker options

So, with Havertz, Jesus and Martinelli all out of action, Arteta's options for his starting number nine are certainly limited but not nonexistent.