As there was last summer amid the interest in Declan Rice, there will no doubt be a clamour among Arsenal fans for further high-profile additions this time around, with the hope being that Edu Gaspar can work his magic and acquire talents who will immediately improve the starting XI.

Alongside that short-term approach, however, it is no doubt wise to also look to the future by snapping up promising youngsters who can be nurtured and developed under Mikel Arteta's wing.

The Gunners have previous for putting faith in emerging talent, with Arsene Wenger memorably prising Theo Walcott from Southampton at the age of just 16, while the Frenchman also oversaw the capture of Cesc Fabregas (16) from Barcelona in 2003.

That latter deal proved particularly successful as the Spaniard swiftly cemented a regular role for himself in Wenger's side, despite his relative youth, going on to rack up 57 goals and 94 assists in 303 games in all competitions for the club - prior to returning to Catalonia.

Cesc Fabregas' final season at Arsenal Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 25 3 13 Champions League 5 3 2 FA Cup 3 2 0 League Cup 3 1 1 Total 39 9 16 Stats via Transfermarkt

While the playmaking genius was something of a rare talent, the north Londoners could look to repeat that transfer masterclass in 2024...

Arsenal looking at Barcelona sensation

As per a report from journalist Graeme Bailey earlier this week, Arsenal are believed to have lodged an enquiry regarding the signing of Barcelona teenager, Mikayil Faye, with the Premier League side hoping to capitalise on his stalled move to Porto.

The suggestion is that despite being highly rated by the LaLiga giants, Faye - who has a €400m (£340m) release clause in his current contract - is keen on securing first-team football next season, hence Barca's willingness to allow him to depart.

The Camp Nou outfit are said to be looking at a fee of around £12m for the 19-year-old, albeit with one potential stumbling block said to be their insistence on a buyback clause.

Why Arsenal should sign Mikayil Faye

Splashing out £12m on a player who is yet to even play in the first-team at Barcelona may seem like an unnecessary gamble, although taking such risks has certainly worked for Arsenal's rivals of late, with Cole Palmer shining at Chelsea to date with 33 goals and assists in the Premier League, after previously making just three league starts for Manchester City.

In the case of Faye, the Senegalese ace - who did make 14 senior appearances for Croatian side NK Kustosija prior to joining La Blaugrana - may be a less high-profile name than Palmer, but he is certainly not without talent.

That is the view of teammate Jules Kounde at least, with the former Sevilla man having outlined the teenager's glowing attributes back in December: "I had the opportunity to get to know him a lot in the preseason and to see him a little recently as well. I think he has a lot of talent. He is very, very explosive, very dynamic, very aggressive, very good with the ball, he has a good left foot,” he said.

“He recently arrived in a new country with a new language and I think he is doing very well, I have heard him speak a little Spanish already. I see someone who wants to work and I think he has a bright future ahead.”

As reported by Bailey, Arteta and co are believed to have been impressed by Faye's versatility as the left-footer can feature as a centre-back or as a full-back, thus joining the likes of Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu who can also perform in dual roles.

What will also have impressed is the 6 foot 1 defender's quality in an attacking sense, as he notably chipped in with four goals in 35 games for Barcelona's B team last season, having also scored on his senior debut for Senegal against Gabon back in March.

Of course, the issue of the buyback clause may prove a sticking point for the Gunners - amid fears of Faye potentially following Fabregas in returning to Camp Nou - yet if a compromise can be met, then any move would certainly be worthwhile.