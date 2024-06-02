Snapped up on a club-record £105m deal from West Ham United, it's fair to say that Declan Rice has swiftly cemented himself as a key figure at Arsenal following a stunning debut campaign in north London - did anyone really doubt it?

Fresh off the back of leading his former club to Europa Conference League glory, the England international arrived at the Emirates looking to make that next step, aiming to realise his ambition of competing for top honours and turning out in the Champions League.

While Mikel Arteta's side were once again left empty-handed after falling agonisingly short to Manchester City - who were also in the mix for Rice last summer - in the title race, the 25-year-old certainly made his mark, having been dubbed the "stand-out signing" of the summer by pundit, Alan Shearer.

Now looking like the man whom Arteta can build the side around, the Gunners will need to add more pieces to the jigsaw to help complement the former Hammers hero this summer, with the chance to seal one deal that could represent an even greater coup than Rice.

Arsenal could seal a bigger coup than Rice

While the nature of the £105m transfer fee is certainly eye-catching, there was almost something inevitable in the Chelsea youth asset leaving the London Stadium for one of the so-called 'Big Six', with it having simply been a case of which club he would opt to improve.

An undoubted statement signing, yet the Gunners could go one better this time around by poaching a high-profile star directly from one of their rivals, amid reports that Arteta and co are actively pursuing a move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

The 26-year-old - who would reportedly cost in the region of £80m, according to journalist Dean Jones - has ensured a difficult last year or so after scoring just eight goals in 2023/24 and missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad, although if Arteta could get him fit and firing again, then Arsenal could be onto a winner.

Why Arsenal must sign Marcus Rashford

The north Londoners are currently blessed with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as options on the left flank - the pair scoring 25 goals between them this season in all competitions - yet there is perhaps a nagging feeling that an upgrade could still be found, with club legend Ian Wright notably stating last month that he thinks "left wing is also not quite good enough".

Rashford, of course, has disappointed at Old Trafford of late, although it wasn't too long ago that he was looking simply "unstoppable" - according to manager Erik ten Hag - having scored 30 goals across all fronts last season.

With 131 goals in 402 games for his club, as well as 17 in 60 caps for his country, the Manchester-born menace is a proven talent at the elite level. As shown below, the United man rises to the occasion - in fact, five of his six most favoured opponents (i.e scored most against) come from those in the 'Big Six', with Leicester City (8) the only outlier.

Rashford's record vs the 'Big Six' - All comps Club Games Goals Assists Arsenal 17 6 4 Chelsea 19 6 2 Man City 21 6 1 Liverpool 18 7 1 Spurs 16 6 1 Total 93 31 9 Stats via Transfermarkt

It was memorably against Arsenal where Rashford announced himself on the Premier League stage after scoring a brace on his top-flight debut back in 2016, having now chalked up six goals and four assists in 17 games against his potential new employers.

That return includes four goals and one assist across the last four league meetings between the two clubs, with the £300k-per-week marksman having proven a constant thorn in the side of Ben White in that left channel.

Such form has also made a strong impression on William Saliba, with the French titan having said earlier this season: “Rashford is so, so good. So [much] technique, so [much] speed. He is a tough player to play against.”

Then asked where Rashford’s best position is, Saliba replied: “For me, it’s better when he is on the left, like this is for Ben White! But as a striker as well, he’s so good because he’s so fast, he makes some good runs in behind so it’s hard to play against him.”

Any deal would represent a gamble due to the forward's current form, yet as Arsenal have seen first-hand in recent times, Rashford can be the difference-maker on the big stage.

Securing Rice's services last summer showed Arteta's intent in the transfer market, yet to potentially land a leading figure from the Red Devils would represent an even greater, marquee deal for the Gunners.