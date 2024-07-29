This transfer window has been a quiet one up to now for Arsenal, with David Raya the only addition, making his loan spell permanent at the Emirates ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

However, defender Riccardo Calafiori could be about to be the club’s second addition this summer, as journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed he’s passed his medical and is set to join the squad in the US.

Mikel Arteta finally looks as though he’s won the race for the Italian, but the Spaniard still wants reinforcements in midfield to bolster his squad’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.

Mikel Merino is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Emirates, looking to take advantage of his contract situation, entering talks with Real Sociedad over a potential deal for the Euro 2024 winner.

Despite the progression in talks, Arteta’s side should be all over a move for Merino’s international teammate, who’s potentially available for a bargain price this summer.

Arsenal should move to sign £51m talent this summer

In recent weeks, Arsenal have been touted with a potential move for RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo after his impressive form for Spain at Euro 2024.

The Spaniard, who has registered three goals and two assists at this summer’s European Championships, also has admirers from Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea, with the Gunners needing to act quickly if they are to secure his services.

His displays at Euro 2024 have springboarded him into the limelight, with the Spanish talent finally getting the recognition that he deserves.

It has previously been reported that he has a €60m (£51m) release clause in his current deal with the Bundesliga side, a bargain for a player of his quality.

Whilst he enjoyed a successful tournament this summer, his stats from the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign are just as impressive, with Olmo ranking very similarly to a talent who has burst onto the scene in recent years.

Why Olmo is a similar player to Musiala and perfect for Odegaard

Jamal Musiala has cemented himself as one of the best youngsters in world football over the last couple of years, starring for German giants Bayern Munich.

Since his first-team debut back in 2020, the 21-year-old has featured 163 times for the club, scoring 43 goals and providing the same amount of assists - an average of one goal contribution every 0.5 games for Bayern.

However, despite his excellent stats, Olmo has matched or even better some of his stats per 90 in 2023/24, with FBref ranking the Spaniard as a similar player to the German star.

In the Bundesliga, the “world-class” Olmo, as described by journalist Victor Catalina, registered fewer combined goals or assists than Musiala, but managed to contribute with more assists per 90 than the German.

How Olmo & Musiala compare in the Bundesliga (2023/24) Statistics Olmo Musiala Games 21 24 Goals + assists 9 15 Assists per 90 0.31 0.25 Passes completed 32 32 Recoveries 4.7 4.7 Progressive carries into final third 3 3 Stats via FBref

He also registered the same number of passes per 90, whilst matching the Bayern ace for progressive carries into the final third - making him the perfect partner for current Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, with the pair both liking to get on the ball and play forward and at any given opportunity.

The Norwegian excelled in a box-to-box role last season, regaining possession before playing forward, with Olmo fitting perfectly into the mold, as demonstrated by his tally of 4.7 recoveries per 90 - crucial figures to break up the play, before allowing him to demonstrate his creative side.

Merino may be a cheaper alternative for the Gunners this season, but Olmo possesses a lot of qualities that would benefit Arteta’s side. He can play in a number of roles across the midfield, making him a versatile option who can have an effect at both ends of the pitch.

£51m in today’s market for a player of his quality is a bargain, with the Gunners needing to act quickly to secure his services, amid strong interest from various other English sides.