Arsenal have now been plunged into an injury crisis at N5, with Mikel Arteta losing sole striking option Kai Havertz for the rest of this campaign after the German tore his hamstring on a warm-weather training camp trip to Dubai.

Arsenal without Havertz for the rest of the 2024/2025 campaign

On Wednesday, reliable journalist David Ornstein broke the news which no Arsenal supporter wanted to hear.

Related Arsenal now targeting "big-money" £140k-per-week Liverpool forward The Gunners could look to raid their Premier League title rivals.

Havertz missing the remainder of 2024/2025 is a hammer blow to Arteta and Arsenal's chances of catching Liverpool in the Premier League title race, who are now seven points clear of the Gunners after their Merseyside Derby draw at Everton.

With Havertz sidelined for the long-term, and his focus now on getting fit for next season, Arteta has just Raheem Sterling as his sole option to lead the line for Arsenal - so the Spaniard may have to get very creative with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also on the treatment table.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

Arteta and interim sporting director Jason Ayto may be ruing their decision not to sign a striker during the January transfer window, with Arsenal offered the chance to strike a deal for Ollie Watkins for around £60 million at the time.

"Villa gave Arsenal the opportunity to do this deal or have a conversation on the basis of a £60 million possibility," said Ornstein recently, via The Athletic's podcast on YouTube.

“That was something clearly Arsenal were not prepared to do at that value for a 29-year-old, who in their eyes is probably not worth that much. They decided to suggest around the £40m mark. Villa were being serious when they suggested £60 million because that’s where they value him and if they need to make the numbers work, with PSR and whatever else."

Now, their only solutions to Havertz's absence lie within their current squad, or perhaps the left-field signing of a free agent.

Despite the window being closed, Arsenal are still able to bring in non-contracted players for their Premier League squad, but won't be able to add any to their Champions League roster with their final European squad already submitted to UEFA.

Arsenal able to sign free agent Diego Costa

One of the free agents available to them is none other than former Chelsea and Atlético Madrid star, Diego Costa.

The Spaniard, who recently had a failed spell at Wolves in 2022, is available for hire after departing Brazilian side Gremio. If Arteta's side intend to dip into the free agent market, Costa is a striker who Arsenal can sign to ease the blow left by Havertz.

The 36-year-old, while past his best and in the twilight phase of his career, boasts 53 English top flight goals from 112 appearances. Costa was, at one point, one of the Premier League's most imposing frontmen - with Chelsea once valuing him at around £130 million. Desperate times call for desperate measures, with Costa in search of his next club.