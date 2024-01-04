Despite sitting atop the Premier League table on Christmas morning, Arsenal's festive period could not have gone much worse, as they now find themselves down in fourth as the new year gets underway.

Mikel Arteta's men lost to West Ham United at home and Fulham away to end their year in the worst way possible, although given the chances they created in those games, they probably should have come away with at least three points.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Despite looking good at the back this season, the Gunners' lack of threat up top could ultimately cost them in the title race.

Therefore, fans should be excited about the latest name touted for a move to the Emirates, Dušan Vlahović, who could be the perfect competition for Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal transfer news - Dušan Vlahović

Speaking on the Arsenal Beat Podcast, Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill revealed that Arteta is a "fan of Dušan Vlahović" and that while the Gunners were unsure of Juventus' £50m price tag, the possibility of a "cash-plus-player" deal has sparked interest on both sides.

The Serbian international was linked to Arsenal in January 2022 while he was still plying his trade for Fiorentina, but after a month of rumours, he opted to join the Old Lady in a deal worth around £67m.

Since then, he has endured a mixed time in Turin, managing seven goals in 12 starts in his first half-season for the side before managing just ten in 22 last campaign, per WhoScored.

However, this season, he has already scored six goals and provided two assists in just 11 Serie A starts, making it easy to see why U23 scout Antonio Mango dubbed the 23-year-old a "goal machine."

Dušan Vlahović could be the Gabriel Jesus upgrade Arsenal need

Now, Jesus has been a brilliant player for Arsenal - when fit, that is - and while he offers plenty to the team outside pure goalscoring, he just hasn't done enough to make up for the lack of goals this season.

The former Manchester City ace has started 11 Premier League games this campaign - coming off the bench another four times - and has just three goals and one assist to his name, which for a team looking to end a two-decade title drought just isn't enough.

With their points advantage over City now gone, the Gunners need a striker who will finish his chances and fire them back up the table, and that striker is Vlahović.

The 23-year-old has scored five non-penalty goals so far this season from a non-penalty expected goals figure of 4.2, suggesting that his finishing is elite. In contrast, Jesus has three non-penalty goals from a figure of 4.8, per FBref, which only further highlights his poor finishing.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, the rest of the comparison doesn't make for pretty reading either.

Gabriel Jesus vs Dušan Vlahović Stats (per 90) Jesus Vlahović Goals 0.29 0.56 Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.46 0.39 Shots on Target 1.35 1.39 Goals to Shots on Target 0.21 0.33 Goal-Creating Actions 0.48 0.56 Aerial Duels Won 0.96 1.30 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

The "superb" Serbian, as described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, comes out on top in shots on target, shots on target that lead to goals, and goal-creating actions, and he would even add another aerial threat to Arsenal's increasingly combative side.

Ultimately, Jesus could still be a useful player in the red and white of Arsenal, but if Arteta wants to lead his side to Premier League glory, he'll have to sign a more clinical forward, a forward like Vlahovic.