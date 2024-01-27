Highlights Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi before the transfer window closes.

Zubimendi has been praised as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, similar to Manchester City's Rodri.

The Spaniard's versatility and improvement in his goal contributions make him an attractive signing for Arsenal's midfield.

Arsenal next take to the field against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday as they crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round to Liverpool, ensuring they have the weekend off.

Perhaps the defeat could be a blessing in disguise as it could allow Mikel Arteta to focus all his attention on trying to win either the Premier League or Champions League.

With the January transfer window closing this coming Thursday, the Spaniard will be spending the next few days working hard on trying to bring a new signing or two to the Emirates, and according to reports, it looks as though he is pushing to sign a Spanish midfielder…

Arsenal’s search for new signings

Last January, Arteta signed Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard as they looked to end their 19-year wait for a league title.

Unfortunately, the Gunners endured an end-of-season collapse and Manchester City won the league for the third straight season.

The Spaniard has yet to make a signing this month, but adding in a fresh face or two could give the club the boost they need in order to establish themselves as genuine title contenders.

According to Bild’s Bayern Insider podcast (via the Standard), Arsenal are currently pushing hard to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi before the end of the window.

Arteta has seemingly held talks regarding a move for his compatriot, and despite interest from Bayern Munich, it looks as though the north Londoners are doing everything they can to lure him to England.

He will not come cheap, however, as the player currently has a £51m release clause in his current deal with the La Liga side, and if Arteta is to bring him to the club before next Thursday, he will have to break the bank to do so.

If the manager does secure his signature, Zubimendi could turn out to be his very own Rodri, as the duo showcase similar traits, and it could be a stroke of genius considering how well the current Manchester City gem has performed since joining the club.

Martin Zubimendi could be Arsenal’s own Rodri

Zubimendi was hailed by the Spanish national team manager Jose Luis de la Fuente as among the finest defensive midfielders in the world alongside the City maestro, saying:

“For me, they are the best midfielders in the world in their position. And they are perfectly compatible.”

According to WhoScored, both Zubimendi and Rodri count aerial duels as one of their strengths, while they also excel at blocking the ball, suggesting that they offer something similar to their respective teams.

This season, the Sociedad midfielder has completed 57 tackles and interceptions, won 50% of his challenges and currently holds an 84.9% pass success rate, which demonstrates his defensive abilities off the ball along with showcasing his skills at dictating the play.

Rodri is certainly a class above when it comes to passing, however, as he currently holds a 92.8% pass success rate while making 52 tackles and interceptions along with winning 60.7% of his challenges, proving that Zubimendi still has some work to do, despite the obvious comparisons.

The duo can provide a reliable attacking threat from the heart of the midfield as Zubimendi (five goal contributions) and Rodri (seven goal contributions) both aim to push forward on a regular basis, which could be a bonus for Arteta.

The City sensation is at the peak of his powers currently, helping his side win five major trophies during 2023, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Zubimendi is three years his junior, but he is already showing signs that he could develop into Rodri 2.0 should he move from Spain to England.

Martin Zubimendi has excelled at Real Sociedad

Zubimendi's ability to operate across a wide range of roles led U23 scout Antonio Mango to describe him as a “special talent” back in October 2022, and since then, his development has led to clubs such as Arsenal and Bayern Munich looking to sign him.

Since making his debut for the Basque club during the 2018/19 season, the 24-year-old has gone on to make 173 appearances for Sociedad and has firmly established himself as a key player for the club in recent seasons.

Zubimendi is at his best playing in a more deep-lying role in front of the centre-backs, yet he is comfortable playing in a central-midfield role, as evidenced by the fact he has scored four goals in La Liga this term, doubling his best-ever tally with just under half of the season to go.

Arsenal's previous five January signings Year joined Jakub Kiwior 2023 Jorginho 2023 Leandro Trossard 2023 Auston Trusty 2022 Martin Odegaard 2021 Via Transfermarkt

Indeed, the Spain international even ranks fourth among the squad for goals and assists in the top flight (five), indicating how much he has improved this aspect of his game, while he also ranks third for accurate passes per game (40.1), third for interceptions per game (1.2) and sixth for accurate long balls per game (1.6).

His performances have led to the midfielder gaining international recognition as he has earned four caps for Spain since making his international debut back in 2021, and it is likely that he will be a member of their Euro 2024 squad this summer.

By this time, Arteta will be hoping Zubimendi will be an Arsenal player, and the Rodri-esque gem could certainly slot in their midfield with ease.

The manager appears to be building a squad for the future and a midfield three of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Zubimendi would make for a formidable force, no doubt about it.

This trio could offer everything from defensive stability to a solid attacking threat, and if the Gunners are serious about building a dynasty that could challenge the Man City/Liverpool hegemony of recent seasons, signing a talent such as Zubimendi is imperative to this goal.

He may cost a lot, but the 24-year-old could be worth every single penny and go a long way to the club challenging on both the domestic and European scenes.

Will he join the club this month? Only time will tell.