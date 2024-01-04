It has been an interesting festive period for Arsenal this season, as despite sitting atop the Premier League table on Christmas day, it would be hard to describe the following week as anything other than a disappointment.

Mikel Arteta's men followed up on their impressive draw away to Liverpool by losing at home to West Ham United and then away to Fulham to end the festive period in fourth place.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

What makes those losses all the more galling (especially the first) is that the Gunners had chances to win both, but poor finishing from their frontline ultimately cost them.

However, the latest player touted for a move to the Emirates could help solve the club's finishing problem and supercharge Martin Odegaard's creative numbers in the process: Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal transfer news - Victor Osimhen

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Arsenal are keen to bolster their attacking options this winter and are now 'considering' signing Napoli's superstar striker, 'this month.'

The Nigerian international has been an integral part of the Partenopei's recent resurgence in Italian football and was the team's leading goalscorer when the Neapolitan side claimed just their third-ever Scudetto last season.

His impressive performances have made him one of the most sought-after players in world football, and the Gunners would have to compete with the likes of Chelsea should they want to bring the former Lille man to N5.

That said, the competition from other sides is likely to be the least of Arsenal's concerns, as the most significant barrier to completing this deal is likely to be the price, with the Independent claiming Osimhen has a release clause of £120m in his contract.

Victor Osimhen could supercharge Martin Odegaard

Now, just a couple of seasons ago, the idea of Arsenal dropping over £100m on a single player would have been farcical, but since the £105m signing of Declan Rice in the summer, all bets are off.

Edu Gasper and co have shown a willingness to spend big on the right players, and given the side's struggles in front of goal this season, a striker as deadly as Osimhen would undoubtedly fit the bill.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

The 25-year-old "hitman", as described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has scored seven Serie A goals this season from an expected goals number of just 6.7, whereas Gabriel Jesus has just three Premier League goals to his name from an expected goals figure of 4.8, per FBref.

The lack of clinical finishing in the Arsenal squad is made more glaring by the mercurial genius of Odegaard, who regularly produces brilliant creative numbers but never seems to get the assists he deserves.

The Norwegian "talent", as described by Jacek Kulig, has averaged 8.44 progressive passes per 90 this season, created 6.10 shot-creating actions per 90 and maintained a passing accuracy of 84.7%. Yet, he has produced just three assists in the league.

Martin Odegaard's Creative Numbers Progressive Passes per 90 8.44 Shot-Creating Actions per 90 6.10 Passes into Penalty Area per 90 2.81 Passing Accuracy 84.7% Assists 3 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

While no individual star can single-handedly take a team to the title, Victor Osimhen, a player that Italian agent Andrea D'Amico described as "even better than Haaland", would surely help Arsenal get closer, especially with the creative might of Odegaard behind him.

As such, not only would bringing in a prolific centre-forward help to revitalise the front line, it could also allow Arteta to once again get the best out of his majestic skipper.