Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Leicester City defender, Timothy Castagne, with the Belgium international potentially up for grabs following the Foxes' recent relegation.

What's the latest on Castagne to Arsenal?

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Gunners have opened negotiations regarding a summer swoop for the 27-year-old, with the former Atalanta ace viewed as a potential alternative to fellow right-back target, Ivan Fresneda.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "#ArsenalFC now going for Timothy #Castagne ! Considered as a number 2 target behind I.Fresneda for the right-back position, #AFC started the talks with #LeicesterCity in order to find a deal for the #DiablesRouges.

"I understand things could develop quickly. Wait & See."

The versatile full-back has just two years left to run on his existing deal at the King Power Stadium, having previously been snapped up by the Midlands outfit on a £21.5m deal back in the summer of 2020.

Should Arsenal sign Castagne?

There may be Arsenal supporters who would doubt the wisdom of signing a player who has only recently suffered relegation, although the north Londoners only need to look to the success of Aaron Ramsdale to firmly quash any such concerns.

In the case of the latter man, the Englishman was snapped up on a £30m deal back in 2021 after suffering not one, but two successive relegations for Bournemouth and Sheffield United, respectively, with pundit Danny Mills notably summing up the thoughts of many after branding that deal "bizarre".

Since those early doubts surrounding the young goalkeeper, however, Ramsdale has certainly made his presence felt at the Emirates after establishing himself as the club's first-choice option, with pundit Jamie Carragher stating that he has "never been more wrong" than he has been about initially questioning the 25-year-old's signing.

Now "up there" among the club's best signings of the decade - according to journalist Pete O'Rourke - the 6 foot 2 ace now looks like something of a steal due to his rise over the past two years, with CIES Football Observatory valuing him at around £51m.

That soaring valuation is another indication of what a successful signing Ramsdale has been for Arteta, with the hope being that Castagne can follow suit and also shine in the capital over the coming years.

The £65k-per-week ace has certainly proven his worth despite Leicester's woes of late, having scored two goals and provided three assists in 37 league games from his full-back berth in 2022/23, after previously being described as a "constant threat" by journalist Josh Bunting.

Comfortable at right-back or on the opposite side, the 31-cap machine can also offer a real impact defensively as he ranks in the top 9% among his European peers for clearances and in the top 17% for aerial duels won, proving himself an asset at both ends at the pitch.

That all-action style has certainly made Castagne an attractive option for top-flight clubs, with Arsenal needing to ensure a repeat of their Ramsdale masterclass by signing the Belgian menace.