As Arsenal begin to prepare for next season, the key to maintaining their high level of performance is depth.

Last season, Mikel Arteta largely stuck to the same starting lineup, ultimately hindering his side as their form drastically tailed off at the crucial stage.

One area that requires adjustment is right back, as Ben White was forced to deputise in his unfavoured position to accommodate for the persistent injuries to Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Therefore, Timothy Castagne has been suggested as a possible addition to the high-flying Gunners.

What’s the latest on Timothy Castagne to Arsenal?

According to the Leicester Mercury, Arsenal, as well as Atletico Madrid, Fulham, and Crystal Palace are all interested in the 27-year-old.

The Belgian has already revealed that he is plotting his exit from the King Power Stadium following the Foxes' unexpected relegation to the Championship.

At a recent press conference, he said: “A decision will be made. It's delicate, of course. The objective is always a top club, but the risk is to wait too long and find yourself with nothing.

“I let my agent do what he has to do, then a choice will have to be made, of course. He is having discussions."

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed it will take an offer of around €15m (£13m) to sanction Castagne’s departure.

Who can Timothy Castagne replace at Arsenal?

Since the defender joined Leicester in the summer of 2020, he has emerged as one of the club’s most valuable and consistent assets.

This campaign, the right-back made 42 appearances in all competitions, the joint-most of any player in the squad to emphasise his reliability.

Despite Leicester’s desperately poor term, the £65k-per-week man has still displayed his defensive solidity - showcased by his rank within the top 25% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for tackles, clearances and aerial wons per 90.

He has also been lauded for his attacking strength too, having been described by Josh Bunting as a “constant threat” from the flank and his offensive style perfectly encapsulates the role of the modern-day full-back.

From an Arsenal perspective, a player of this availability emphatically trumps Tomiyasu, who has barely featured this season.

The Japanese star only started 13 games and was restricted to the bench due to White’s superiority or forced absence because of recurring injury issues.

With the North Londoners juggling domestic and Champions League football for the first time since 2017, Arteta must be afforded as many options as possible.

In Castagne, you have a seasoned top-flight and European football veteran, who can bring a wealth of quality and experience to a young team.

This signing would be an extremely astute piece of business for such a modest fee in the current market.