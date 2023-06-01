Arsenal may be the favourites for his signature but Declan Rice's future is still wide open, Fabrizo Romano has claimed.

What's the latest on Arsenal and Declan Rice?

The midfielder is Arsenal's top target, and recent reports have indicated that the Gunners are the favourites to land the West Ham captain this summer.

Rice is seemingly keen on a move to Arsenal, but Romano has urged caution, claiming that his situation is still open, amidst interest from Bayern Munich.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that Arsenal are currently ahead in what could be a record-breaking deal, but the deal is far from secure for Mikel Arteta.

"The priority of Arsenal is Declan Rice. They are speaking to the player's side, they are speaking to West Ham," he stated.

"They will make a bid after the Conference League final, they want to respect West Ham of course, but right after, Arsenal are prepared to make a bid.

"It's true that there is also Bayern interest, but at the moment that is not that advanced. So Arsenal still feel they are the favourites to sign Declan Rice. But this is not something guaranteed yet. From what I understand, we heard some reports in England in the last two or three days that Declan Rice already made it clear that he wants to join Arsenal.

"I'm told this is not clear yet. I was speaking to some sources, and they told me be careful, because Declan Rice is keeping all of the options open.

"Of course, Arsenal is a concrete option, but this is not 100% guaranteed yet. So I think this is still an open race."

Should Rice join Arsenal?

Given that there are a number of top clubs interested in the 24-year-old, the decision he has to make this summer is a huge one.

Although West Ham may prefer to sell Rice abroad rather than within the Premier League, his desire may be to stay in England, or even in London, and Arsenal are the best option if this is the case.

Mikel Arteta's side are the only London team who qualified for European competition this season, and with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur having disastrous campaigns, they are in the best position on the pitch.

With Granit Xhaka set to depart, there is a spot in the team ready for Rice to fill. Chelsea meanwhile, are pursuing Manuel Ugarte to partner January signing Enzo Fernandez. Their chaos both on and off the pitch may make them a less attractive destination for Rice.

Unless the England international is keen to move abroad to Bayern Munich, staying in his hometown and joining Arsenal, who could challenge for the title again next season, may be the best option for Rice.