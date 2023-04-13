Arsenal's return to the top of English football was admittedly no different to most success stories.

To achieve steady growth teams must reluctantly spend big on those players who can bridge the gap between themselves and where they want to be, and only when these assets have served their purpose can they be improved upon.

This is a method that saw Manchester City steadily grow into the powerhouse they are today, and was administered on a slightly smaller scale with the Gunners given they did not quite have as far to go as their title rivals.

However, the issue remains that once you have reached the required level, it leaves a club with their new first team members, who are now of the requisite quality, but also those who took them there, who are now deemed surplus to requirements.

Given their charge towards the Premier League, and the immense quality at Mikel Arteta's disposal, it has rendered some of the earlier purchases somewhat obsolete now.

Therefore, to gather precious funds and free up spaces for a higher calibre of additions, this summer could see a real purge of the squad. If so, that would almost definitely see Cedric Soares leave.

Will Cedric Soares leave Arsenal?

Having signed on a free transfer in 2020, the Portuguese defender joined from Southampton as ample backup in that right-back spot. Across all competitions during that first year, he would feature just 24 times for the senior side; far from a key player.

This was a figure that largely stayed the same the season following, however, it is this campaign where the £75k-per-week dynamo's future has clearly been written out. Despite being branded a "fighter" by journalist Simon Collings, it seems that this time there is no role left for him to compete for.

The 31-year-old was shipped out on loan as Arteta clearly envisioned a push further up the table, where the defender would not be of the required quality. Just four appearances across the first half of the season encouraged Fulham to take him on a temporary basis, likely spelling the conclusion of a quiet career at the Emirates.

Especially given his 6.6 Sofascore average rating in the Premier League thus far, which is so far away from the likes of Ben White, who has starred in his makeshift full-back role, having been labelled "Mr Consistent" by journalist Charles Watts.

Darren Bent had predicted that he was "not good enough" when speaking on TalkSPORT back in 2022, but what Cedric has offered cannot be ignored.

Whilst he might be dead wood now, the defender has certainly contributed to their steady improvement as a club. For that, he cannot be discounted as anything other than a dependable signing for Arsenal who can now leave with grace.