Arsenal are back in the Champions League after a six-year spell away from competing among Europe’s elite, as the Gunners prepare to get their campaign started in Group B.

Mikel Arteta’s side are joined by RC Lens and Sevilla in the group, as well as tonight’s opponents PSV Eindhoven, whom the Spaniard’s squad met last year in the Europa League.

It’s set to be a highly contested affair this evening at the Emirates, as both sides look to impose themselves early on as the favourites in the group to qualify for the round of 16.

Like PSV, Arsenal have started the season well in the Premier League, winning four and drawing one of their opening five fixtures, going into this evening’s tie on the back of a well-fought 1-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park. The Dutch giants, comparatively, sit top of the Eredivisie.

What is the latest Arsenal team news?

There could be some changes to the side that Arteta fielded on Sunday to the one that could face PSV, with who will lead the line being the main point of question.

Leandro Trossard came off the bench to score the winner in style at Goodison, replacing Gabriel Martinelli after just 24 minutes played as the Brazilian was forced to withdraw due to a suspected hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old will “for sure” be out of tonight’s contest, as confirmed by Arteta, with the Spaniard explaining that the winger will require more tests to determine the extent of his injury.

With Martinelli ruled out, Trossard could be the one to replace him in the starting XI, in a swap that has been earned following his heroics on Merseyside.

Another questionable omission was the decision to start Fabio Vieira over Kai Havertz against Everton, with the German struggling to find his feet in north London, the Portuguese ace could once again step up to the plate.

With Trossard the expected replacement for Martinelli, there remains a question over whether Eddie Nketiah will continue to lead the line now that Gabriel Jesus has recovered from injury.

Should Gabriel Jesus start against PSV?

The four-time Premier League winner missed the start of the season due to a recurring knee injury, however has come off the bench in the previous three fixtures to add some danger to the strike force.

Unlike Nketiah, Jesus understands the demands of playing in the Champions League, having already made 38 appearances in the competition during his days at Manchester City.

The £265k-per-week Brazilian has scored 20 goals so far in the tournament, telling of his suitability to be the one to lead Arsenal to battle against PSV.

Previously lauded as a “pressing machine” by journalist Adam Keys, Jesus could be the perfect addition to the starting line-up, with Arteta needing all the firepower he can get in order to break down PSV’s well-oiled back line.

In the Eredivisie so far this season, Peter Bosz’s side have conceded just one goal, suggesting that the Gunners will need their strikers to be at their best to threaten the Dutch side.

There aren’t many better in Europe to bring a threat in the final third than Jesus, with the 26-year-old averaging 0.58 non-penalty expected goals (xG) per 90 over the past year, a decimal that ranks him in the top 11% of forwards in Europe’s top five leagues, via FBref.

Arteta could put Bosz’s defensive artistry to the test by bringing the £45m striker in, with the Brazilian having the capability to raise the noise in the Champions League as Nketiah unfortunately sits out.