Arsenal are enjoying one of their best campaigns for many a season, and alongside their push for a first Premier League title in 20 years is an effort to secure an as yet elusive Champions League triumph.

The Gunners are up against Bayern Munich in their first quarter-final tie since 2010, with Mikel Arteta’s side spending years in the relative wilderness of the Europa League (as well as one year out of Europe altogether) before marking their comeback this term thanks to last year’s second-place finish in the Premier League.

So how does Arsenal’s Champions League record shape up? While they had two European Cup campaigns in 1971 and 1991, they have now appeared in 20 of the last 26 editions of the UEFA Champions League.

Here is a complete Arsenal record in Europe’s premier club competition.

Arsenal's record in the Champions League Season Stage reached 1998/99 Group stage 1999/00 Group stage 2000/01 Quarter-finals 2001/02 Second group stage 2002/03 Second group stage 2003/04 Quarter-finals 2004/05 Round of 16 2005/06 Final 2006/07 Round of 16 2007/08 Quarter-finals 2008/09 Semi-finals 2009/10 Quarter-finals 2010/11 Round of 16 2011/12 Round of 16 2012/13 Round of 16 2013/14 Round of 16 2014/15 Round of 16 2015/16 Round of 16 2016/17 Round of 16 2023/24 Quarter-finals (to be played)

1998/99

First Champions League campaign ends in group stage disappointment

Arsenal secured their maiden UEFA Champions League berth after winning the Premier League title in Arsene Wenger’s first full season at the club.

Their first two seasons in the competition were marked by the Gunners playing their home games at Wembley in order to play in front of larger crowds, with the national stadium having almost double the amount of seats as Highbury.

Unfortunately, with only group winners guaranteed a quarter-final place, Arsenal were left to rue some late equalisers as they ended up finishing third on the head-to-head rule.

1999/00

Fiorentina and Barcelona win at Wembley to eliminate Gunners

Arsenal came up against some world superstars such as Gabriel Batistuta and Rivaldo in the first group stage, and while they were far from embarrassed, they fell short by a point to finish third once again.

They found solace in a run to the UEFA Cup final, where they were beaten on penalties by Galatasaray.

2000/01

Gunners suffer away goals heartbreak Pt. 1

The 2000/01 campaign was the first time the Gunners made it through the group stage - a feat they repeated for the following 16 years.

It was also the one and only time they made it past the second group stage before it was discontinued in 2003.

Qualifying comfortably from the group as winners, they survived a second group stage including would-be familiar foes Bayern Munich, before falling to Valencia on away goals in the quarter-finals despite Ray Parlour's first-leg screamer.

2001/02

Double winners fall short in Europe again

Arsenal won all their home games to squeeze into the second group stage, where although they defeated eventual finalists Bayer Leverkusen, the Gunners were knocked out, with two defeats against then-Spanish giants Deportivo proving crucial.

Wenger’s men continued to impress on the domestic front, with another league and cup double leaving European success as the missing part in the trophy cabinet.

2002/03

Gunners draw four of six second-phase games

Experienced Champions League participants by this point, Arsenal secured a routine second group stage spot after seeing off the likes of Borussia Dortmund and PSV.

While they had their moments in the second group stage - including Thierry Henry’s hat-trick against Roma - failure to convert draws into wins saw Ajax and Valencia pip the Gunners to the two quarter-final berths.

2003/04

Wayne Bridge denies Invincibles shot at European glory

With the second group stage now a thing of the past, Arsenal were arguably at their very best and poised to bring the Champions League to N5 for the first time.

A disastrous start to the group stage was remedied by three successive victories which included their 5-1 demolition of Inter at San Siro, before easing past Celta Vigo in the last 16 and being handed a quarter-final tie with London rivals Chelsea.

Despite a rocking first 45, Arsenal were unable to make their home advantage count as the Blues snatched the tie late on, leaving the Gunners to wonder what might have been as FC Porto went all the way.

2004/05

Arsenal fall to Bayern despite second-leg win

Arsenal topped their group despite winning just two of their six matches, though their reward of meeting Bayern Munich in the last 16 (sound familiar?) saw the Gunners endure another early exit.

After a 3-1 defeat at a snowy Olympiastadion, Arsenal threatened to stage a remarkable comeback in the second leg, but their 1-0 win was not enough to advance to the quarters.

2005/06

Gunners lose in Paris finale amid historic campaign

Arsenal’s closest call to date came in what was their final European campaign at Highbury. They bowed out in style by easing through the group, and enjoyed a magical night at the Santiago Bernabeu before holding Real Madrid to a goalless draw in north London.

Their penultimate night under the Highbury lights in Europe saw Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry see off Juventus before another shutout in Turin, while there was more drama in the semi-final.

Kolo Toure scored Highbury’s last-ever Champions League goal as they took a slender advantage to Spain, where a late Jens Lehmann penalty save secured Arsenal a place in the Champions League final.

The final was also fraught with controversy, with Lehmann’s first-half sending-off leaving the Gunners up against it, though they somehow led at half-time through Sol Campbell’s header.

Barcelona’s equaliser had more of a hint of offside about it, before the 10 men’s luck ran out late on, as Juliano Belletti’s winner broke Arsenal hearts.

2006/07

PSV’s Alex nets at both ends to send Gunners out

Arsenal’s fourth-place finish the previous year - their lowest under Wenger - saw the Frenchman’s side in the unfamiliar territory of having to enter the qualifying rounds, where they defeated Dinamo Zagreb over two legs.

The Gunners topped their group once more, but their run came to an abrupt end when Alex nodded in a last-gasp equaliser for PSV in the last 16 to defeat Arsenal on aggregate.

2007/08

Contentious penalty sees Arsenal’s San Siro victory count for nothing

This was another campaign that left the Gunners licking their wounds, as Arsenal were minutes away from the semi-finals before a late, debatable penalty call at Anfield put paid to their efforts to see off English opposition in the Champions League.

Arsenal dazzled at times in the group stage, securing their biggest-ever Champions League win in their 7-0 rout against Slavia Prague. They then dispatched holders Milan with a memorable victory at San Siro before meeting Liverpool in the last eight, where the Reds’ European experience showed.

2008/09

Second-leg disaster prevents Barcelona rematch

Arsenal’s young side would not be deterred a year later, as they reached the semi-finals for just the second time.

After successfully clearing the group stage, a shootout win over Roma handed the Gunners a kind rematch of sorts with a Villarreal side featuring Robert Pires in the quarter-finals, with Arsenal winning comfortably at home to set up a tantalising tie with Manchester United for a place in the final.

They kept themselves in it amid a slender 1-0 first-leg defeat, though two early goals in the return leg saw United ease through on a painful night in north London.

2009/10

Messi magic ends Arsenal hopes

Until this year, this was Arsenal’s most recent appearance in the last eight of the Champions League. They got there by sauntering through the group and seeing off the challenge of FC Porto despite a first-leg defeat.

Nicklas Bendtner’s hat-trick helped the Gunners stroll to a 5-0 success, with Barcelona their next opponents in a true heavyweight tie.

Arsenal’s reliance on Cesc Fabregas was stretched to the limit, with the Spaniard breaking a leg when scoring a penalty to secure a first-leg 2-2 draw. Bendtner briefly had the north Londoners ahead at Camp Nou, but a Lionel Messi masterclass had the Gunners well beaten in the end.

2010/11

Cruel Van Persie red sparks Barca comeback

A peculiar campaign saw Arsenal secure their place in the last 16 by breezing past Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk, but they lost their last two group games to finish second behind the Ukrainian outfit.

The consequences of that saw them meet Barcelona in the last 16, where their 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium remains one of the club’s finest European nights.

The second leg was perhaps better known for Robin van Persie’s hugely controversial red card with the Gunners ahead in the tie. Barcelona went on to win the competition at Wembley.

2011/12

Gunners pay price for first-leg collapse in Milan

Arsenal then began a succession of frustrating knockout defeats. They finished ahead of German champions Borussia Dortmund, but were paired with Scudetto holders Milan in the round of 16.

A 4-0 defeat in Italy was made all the more infuriating after Arsenal almost completed one of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all time, with the Gunners 3-0 up at half-time in the second leg, before running out of gas and falling short.

2012/13

Gunners suffer away goals heartbreak Pt. 2

After dropping needless points against the likes of Olympiacos and Schalke, Arsenal had to settle for second in their group - and a tough tie in the first knockout round.

Bayern Munich took control with a 3-1 win at the Emirates, while Arsenal’s win at the Allianz Arena was too little, too late as they valiantly bowed out on away goals.

2013/14

Gunners survive tough group but fall to Bayern again

Bayern were Arsenal’s nemeses again after the Gunners squeezed through a tricky group containing Dortmund and Napoli.

The first leg of their last-16 tie was action-packed, with Mesut Ozil’s penalty miss and Wojciech Szczesny’s red card not helping the Gunners’ cause.

A credible draw in the second leg saw Arsenal retain their pride, though it was becoming the same old story for Wenger’s men in Europe.

2014/15

Gunners suffer away goals heartbreak Pt. 3

You’d be forgiven for thinking Arsenal’s Champions League failures were bordering on parody. The Gunners did their best to finish second on goal difference despite winning four games and blowing a three-goal lead in another.

And then after seemingly being handed a reprieve in the draw as they were paired with an impressive yet unfancied Monaco, ex-Spurs ace Dimitar Berbatov led the Ligue 1 side to a 2-0 lead before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain halved the deficit late on.

Even later on, Yannick Carrasco netted to all but seal the tie, with the Gunners requiring a three-goal win in the principality.

And in true Gunners fashion, they recorded what would otherwise be a fine European win, but again fell one agonising goal short.

2015/16

Arsenal well beaten by Barcelona after miraculous group escape

Arsenal were in danger of exiting the group stage for the first time this century after losing their first two matches, including to Olympiacos at home.

A huge victory against Bayern Munich kept their hopes alive, but after heavily losing the reverse fixture in Germany, their win in their penultimate game against Dinamo Zagreb still meant they required a two-goal victory in Athens to progress.

Olivier Giroud’s hat-trick saw the Gunners in the last 16 again, but with the draw pitting them against Barcelona once more (Zenit and Wolfsburg were also possibilities), the quarter-finals continued to elude them.

2016/17

10-2 thrashing marks end of Gunners’ Champions League era

Arsenal’s 2016/17 group stage was perhaps most memorable for Mesut Ozil’s dazzling winner against Ludogorets, but it went severely downhill from there.

It was truly typical of Arsenal to top their group for the first time in five years, only to meet Bayern Munich in the knockout round again.

And it was truly comical that, after their last meeting had ended 5-1 in Bayern’s favour, the Bundesliga giants would repeat the trick not once, but twice - resulting in an embarrassing 10-2 aggregate defeat. The return leg was Arsenal’s last Champions League tie for over seven years.

2023/24

Arsenal face Bayern for semi-final place after penalty heroics

Arsenal’s unexpected title tilt in 2022/23 sealed a long-awaited return to the Champions League earlier this season. The quality of their performances made it seem as if they had never been away, securing top spot with a game to spare.

They briefly threatened to fall in the round of 16 once again after losing to Porto in February, and only a dramatic penalty-shootout victory booked their place in the quarter-finals, where they meet Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich, who are on the verge of relinquishing their Bundesliga crown for the first time in over a decade.

Is a new dawn on the horizon for the Gunners, or are the semi-finals a bridge too far for this young side? Only time will tell.