Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is keen to leave the Gunners over the summer permanently to seek more frequent first-team football.

Why does Patino want to leave?

The Gunners have excelled on the pitch this season with Mikel Arteta's men putting together a serious title charge which has only recently come undone.

However, their success has been aided through the emergence of Bukayo Saka over recent years with the England international playing a huge role in their season thus far.

The young winger is the club's second-highest top scorer this season with 14 across all competitions which is a sign that youth will be given an opportunity at the Emirates.

However, there are also players like Reiss Nelson who - although has enjoyed some massive moments this season - has found minutes incredibly tough to come by under Arteta (via Transfermarkt).

Patino has spent the campaign out on loan with the Championship outfit Blackpool who have suffered relegation in recent days.

But the youngster has now had a taste of regular first-team football having made 33 appearances for the Tangerines in the second-tier this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the 19-year-old will be looking for an exit route from north London upon his return from loan:

(1:50) "We can confirm that Charlie Patino's intention is to leave Arsenal in the summer. Yes, leave on a permanent basis. This is the idea on the player side.

"Why? Because Arsenal have many, many important players in the squad. They are going to sign more players in the summer. And so the feeling of Patino is that he doesn't want to go on loan again in the summer."

Could Patino make an impact at Arsenal?

During his time in north London, the 19-yeard-old has only made two appearances across the League and FA Cup which have accounted for 79 minutes worth of action (via Transfermarkt).

In his brief cameo appearance in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland in 2021, the youngster was able to provide an assist as Arsenal progressed to the next round.

However, these two appearances weigh insignificant in comparison to the game time he has been allowed on the west coast with Blackpool.

Of course, the standard of football will be down on what Arsenal could potentially provide him, but is he really likely to be handed opportunities when he hasn't been given his league debut yet?

Arsenal's hopes of lifting the title have received a huge blow in recent weeks which would suggest the summer would see Edu Gaspar look to make upgrades if they are to challenge next season.

If this is to be the case, you have to question where Patino's minutes could potentially come from - barring injuries perhaps - in the Arsenal first team over the foreseeable future.

Charles Watts has previously hailed the youngster as "magic" but whether or not he can reach those levels in north London will remain to be seen.