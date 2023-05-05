Arsenal still have a good relationship with wonderkid Charlie Patino, despite the teenager's desire to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to journalist David Ornstein.

What's going on with Arsenal and Patino?

The midfielder has spent the season on loan at Blackpool where, despite his side suffering relegation, he had a fairly productive first full senior campaign and made 36 appearances.

The Englishman was regarded as one of the best talents to ever come out of Arsenal's Hale End academy, but it seems that his potential will have to be fulfilled elsewhere as he has expressed his desire to leave.

Patino wants regular football next season, and does not want to head out on another loan spell. With Arsenal back in the Champions League, they cannot offer him the playing time he wants, and he is set to leave permanently.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast (26.00), Ornstein revealed that the decision to leave has been seen as best for all parties, and Patino's relationship with Arsenal is far from broken.

"The conversations I've had suggested that the dialogue the discussions, the talks around the Patino situation have been amicable. It's not like there's a player desperate to go and a club standing in his way and wanting to stockpile him, and hoard this young homegrown talent who fans are pinning their hopes on and vice versa, there's a realisation and maturity in it that sometimes these situations occur," he stated.

"Let's be grown up about this, the fairytale doesn't always happen. Of course he would have been one of the next stars at Arsenal, but Arsenal look dramatically different to how they were looking when he was starting to emerge. And timing is a blessing or a curse, you know, right place at the right moments and wrong place at the right moment."

Are Arsenal and Patino making the right decision?

Arsenal have had a number of high-level talents emerge from Hale End in recent years including Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, but there was a very different outlook at the club when they broke into the team.

When Arsenal were going through a tough period of low league finishes, talent emerging from the squad could flourish with less pressure, and Europa League football to get acquainted with the team.

Arsenal are now competing at the top of the table and will be in the Champions League next season. The level of the team has been raised, and even the likes of Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson are struggling for game time now.

Patino could have gone on another loan before attempting to join the squad in 2024, but his lack of patience when looking at an already young team competing at the top of the country may be justified, and a move to a club where he can play regularly could suit all parties well.